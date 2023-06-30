Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by Rifujin na Magonote’s Japanese light novel series of the same name, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is an isekai fantasy anime. The show follows a 34-year-old underachiever whose life comes to an expected end when he saves a group of teenagers from an oncoming truck. Although it seems like quite an extraordinary end to an otherwise ordinary life, he miraculously gets reborn into a noble family as Rudeus Greyrat in an alternate world where magic is real. With his memories intact, he embarks on a mission to live a fulfilling life despite the hurdles in his path.

First released on January 11, 2021, it has garnered a massive global fanbase in a span of just two years and continues to impress viewers around the world event today. With its second installment about to release, fans must be curious about the plot and streaming details. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

What is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 About?

By the end of the previous installment, Rudeus finally returns home following his long adventures, and as a natural result, this leads to the disbanding of his group of comrades. However, his life is far from peaceful as his mother, who went missing following the presence of a magical disturbance, is yet to be found. This will naturally push him on a mission to find his mother and ensure that she returns safely to their home. Furthermore, Rudeus is also expected to join the Ronoa Magic University in the latest season, which will give viewers a chance to explore the dynamics of his relationship with other characters. Fans can expect the episodes focusing especially on Rudeus’ school days will have slice-of-life elements, which would be quite a contrast to what they experienced in the previous installment.

Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog does not include ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ season 2. But the streaming giant has some really good shows that you may alternatively want to watch. One of these shows includes the isekai series titled ‘Uncle From Another World,’ which you can stream here.

Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 on Hulu?

No, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ season 2 is not a part of Hulu’s current offering. Interestingly, the first installment of the adventure series is actually accessible on the platform. Subscribers can watch all the episodes here.

Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

The latest season of the isekai anime is unavailable on Amazon Prime as of now. But there is a good chance that the show will arrive on the platform sometime in the future. You can check for its availability or rent the first season here.

Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Like the first installment, Crunchyroll is all set to stream ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ season 2 as well. People who have a subscription can stream the latest episodes with English subtitles here.

Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 on Funimation?

Although it’s unclear if the latest episodes of the isekai series will be accessible on Funimation or not, fans can watch the previous season in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese subtitles here.

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Online?

The anime is not accessible for streaming on any other platform at the moment. However, one can rent/purchase the first installment on Play Store or Microsoft Store.

How to Stream Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 for Free?

Crunchyroll gives its first-time subscribers a 14-day time period to experience its services. In case you wish to watch the series free of cost, then you can use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

Read More: Anime Like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation