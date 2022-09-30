Is My Best Friend’s Exorcism on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Grady Hendrix’s eponymous novel, ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ is a supernatural horror comedy movie that follows two best friends, Abby and Gretchen. Directed by Damon Thomas, it follows the girls as they try to defeat a supernatural entity threatening to ruin Gretchen’s life. Starring Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller as the lead characters, the movie takes you on a nostalgic ride through the 80s while highlighting how far one can go for friendship. Now, if you wish to know more about this spooky tale, we have you covered. Let’s begin!

What is My Best Friend’s Exorcism About?

Set in the late 80s, the movie revolves around Abby and Gretchen, two high school best friends who go for a fun lakeside weekend with their group. Keen for an adventure, they stumble upon an eerie building where a young girl was supposedly sacrificed in a Satanic ritual years ago. This excursion soon spells trouble for the duo when Gretchen is possessed by an evil demon who refuses to let go of her body.

Now, Abby must do everything she can to save her best friend before the ominous entity completely takes over her life. As she struggles to expel the demon, it produces scary yet hilarious consequences for everyone. So, do you wish to watch and find out what happens next with the girls? Here is how you can do so.

Is My Best Friend’s Exorcism on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ is not a part of Netflix’s offerings, but do not let that disappoint you. You can utilize your subscription to enjoy similar spooky comedies like ‘Hubie Halloween‘ and ‘Vampires vs. the Bronx.’

Is My Best Friend’s Exorcism on Hulu?

No, ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ is unavailable on Hulu. Nonetheless, subscribers can turn to several alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Willy’s Wonderland‘ and ‘Crawlers.’ Though not exactly about exorcism, both feature unlikely people who hilariously wage war against scary entities that take over one’s body.

Is My Best Friend’s Exorcism on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime users can rejoice, as ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ is available exclusively on the streamer. You can watch the movie here!

Is My Best Friend’s Exorcism on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not include ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ in its vast content library. However, you can still enjoy many such movies on the streaming platform. We recommend you to watch ‘Warm Bodies‘ and ‘Scary Movie 2.’ Interestingly, the latter has a rib-tickling reference to an iconic exorcism movie, which shall remind you of Abby and Gretchen.

Where to Stream My Best Friend’s Exorcism Online?

‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ is currently streaming only on Amazon Prime. Hence, there is no other online platform where you’ll find the movie.

How to Watch My Best Friend’s Exorcism For Free?

Luckily, Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to new users, so you can use it to watch ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ without any cost. That said, we urge our readers not to use any illegal means to watch the movie and pay for the relevant subscription to support the cinematic arts.

