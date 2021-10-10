Is My Senpai Is Annoying on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ or ‘Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi’ is a slice of life romantic comedy anime that is based on Shiro Manta’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show follows Igarashi Futuba, a diminutive office worker who hates working with his loudmouth senpai, Takeda Harumi because he treats her as a child. Although she thinks that her frustration is purely rooted in Takeda’s mannerisms, his colleagues are convinced that she has feelings for him. If you are looking for a light-hearted romantic comedy series, then ‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ might just be the show you are looking for. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is My Senpai Is Annoying About?

Igarashi Futuba is a diligent young office lady who feels that she has found her dream job. However, her excitement is short-lived, and as soon as she meets her senpai Harumi Takeda, the protagonist begins to reconsider her initial impression. Futuba’s small height, coupled with her easily irritable nature, makes her seem much younger than she actually is. Takeda notices that and often treats her like a child infuriating her coworker. The duo often ends up having childish fights every day, but over time Futuba begins to wonder if there is more to their relationship. Meanwhile, the rest of her coworkers are convinced that she has feelings for him. With their comical altercations and disagreements serving as the background, the anime captures the romantic relationship that slowly develops between the two.

Is My Senpai Is Annoying on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to find some other alternative to watch the romantic comedy series since it is not accessible on the streaming giant as of now and is unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Violet Evergarden.’

Is My Senpai Is Annoying on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for the show on the streamer are bound to be disappointed since it is currently not available. However, there are other somewhat similar shows on the platform like ‘HoriMiya‘ or ‘Devils’ Line.’

Is My Senpai Is Annoying on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offerings do not include ‘My Senpai Is Annoying.’ Therefore subscribers should try other anime like ‘Hitorijime My Hero.’

Is My Senpai Is Annoying on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has become a streaming hub of anime shows around the world, but its current catalog does not include ‘My Senpai Is Annoying.’ If you are subscribed to the platform, then we recommend watching shows like ‘A Centaur’s Life.’

Where to Watch My Senpai Is Annoying Online?

‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ is licensed by Funimation for streaming outside Asia. You can head here to watch the latest episodes of the series. In Scandinavian countries, the anime is accessible on Wakanim.

How to Stream My Senpai Is Annoying for Free?

Both Funimation and Wakanim offer a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can watch the show using the offer provided you watch all the episodes in the trial period. However, we recommend our readers refrain from using any illegal means and watch the show only after paying for it.

