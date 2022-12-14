Is National Treasure Edge of History on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the ‘National Treasure‘ film series, ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ is an action-adventure mystery series that follows a 20-year-old girl on a quest to find a treasure and uncover her family’s secretive history. Created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, the treasure-hunting series features impressive performances from several up-and-coming young actors and actresses, including Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, and Lyndon Smith.

Upon its premiere, the series opened to mixed reviews from critics but it is bound to hit several nostalgic notes among fans of the original film series. So, if you enjoyed the Nicholas Cage-starrer film series, you might be more than interested in knowing more about this continuation series. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is National Treasure: Edge of History About?

The narrative revolves around a 20-year-old adventurous girl named Jess Venezuela who loves solving puzzles. However, when a mysterious stranger lets her in on details about a centuries-old treasure linked to her late father, Jess’ life turns on its head. Now, her puzzle-solving skills are tested as she and her friends embark on an adventurous journey following the clues in different landmarks and artifacts across America. Do you wish to know if Jess gets her hand on the treasure? For that, you will need to watch the series yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is National Treasure: Edge of History on Netflix?

No, ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘Locke & Key‘ and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Is National Treasure: Edge of History on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you have the option to watch similar shows that Hulu houses, such as ‘The Librarians‘ and ‘Timeless.’

Is National Treasure: Edge of History on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streaming giant consists of. We recommend you watch ‘Just Add Magic‘ and ‘Gortimer Gibbon’s Life On Normal Street.’

Is National Treasure: Edge of History on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ on its expansive platform. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives that the streamer houses, including ‘Nancy Drew‘ and ‘Search Party.’

Is National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+?

We have good news for Disney+ subscribers! You can watch ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ on the streamer, and you can do so by heading over here!

Where to Watch National Treasure: Edge of History Online?

Apart from Disney+, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer at once if you cannot wait to catch all the episodes of the treasure-hunting series.

How to Stream National Treasure: Edge of History For Free?

Fortunately, Disney+ grants its new subscribers free access to its content for the first seven days. Thus, you can make the most of this offer to stream ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ free of any cost. With that being said, we always encourage our readers to subscribe to the relevant platforms in order to get access to their favorite content rather than resorting to unethical means to do the same.

