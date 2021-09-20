Is NCIS on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

A rare amalgamation of crime procedural and military drama genres, ‘NCIS‘ is a television series that follows agents of the titular organization as they solve crimes that have ties to the Navy or Marine Corps. The action-packed misadventures of the eccentric agents under the strong leadership of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is a must-watch. Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the show combines drama, humor, and suspense to weave an engrossing premise that keeps viewers guessing.

‘NCIS’ features talented actors like Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, David McCallum, and if you are looking to learn more about its premise or streaming details, then we have got you covered.

What is NCIS About?

The special agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service who work outside the military chain of command are entrusted with the responsibility to investigate complex cases that include murder, counterintelligence, and terrorism. Led by Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the dynamic team of talented agents work together under intense conditions and always bring out their best when it truly counts. However, if there is evidence of crime connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel, Timothy McGee, the geek of the group; Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop, a specialist in international threat assessment; Nicholas “Nick” Torres, a former undercover agent and Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane, the forensic psychologist unite and put their expertise to good use.

Although their contrasting personalities create friction, most arguments and disagreements end up as good-natured banter. With Gibbs as the leader and NCIS Director Leon Vance standing tall as the guiding light, these brave agents put their lives on the line in the fight against terrorism, espionage, and crime. If you think that the story of these misfits is something you would like to watch, then look no further. Here is all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is NCIS on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to find some other alternative to watch ‘NCIS’ since it is not currently available on the platform. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can stream ‘Deadwind‘ or ‘Bodyguard.’

Is NCIS on Hulu?

‘NCIS’ can be live-streamed on Hulu + Live TV. However, if you happen to have the basic subscription of the platform, then we recommend watching ‘Silk Road.’

Is NCIS on Amazon Prime?

You can watch ‘NCIS’ on Amazon Prime with the Paramount+ add-on. People who wish to purchase/rent the latest episodes of the show can also head here.

Where to Watch NCIS Online?

‘NCIS’ is available for streaming on Paramount+. People who have a subscription to the platform can head here to watch the latest episodes. The series is also accessible on the official website of CBS. VOD platforms such as iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu also have the police procedural television series in their catalogs. In case you wish to stream the latest installment live, then you can head straight to FuboTV, SlingTV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, and Philo. ‘NCIS’ is also accessible on platforms like Xfinity, AppleTV, and Spectrum.

How to Stream NCIS for Free

If you plan on watching ‘NCIS’ for free, then there may be several ways you can do that. Platforms such as Philo, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, AppleTV, and FuboTV offer a 7-day free trial, while YouTubeTV comes with a 14-day free trial. So, you can watch the show free of cost, provided you do so in the trial period. We recommend our readers to only stream the series on legal platforms and refrain from using all illegal means.

