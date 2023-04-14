Is Nefarious on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Nefarious’ is a horror thriller movie that focuses on a convicted serial killer who claims that he is possessed by a demon while some strange and paranormal events begin occurring in the prison’s premises. Starring Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi, James Healy Jr., Eric Hanson, and Stelio Savante, the thriller film is written and directed by the duo of Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics as they praised its ability to give the audience the chills and keep things interesting until the very end. So, if it sparks any kind of interest in you, allow us to provide you with the necessary details about the prison film!

What is Nefarious About?

The narrative follows a convicted serial killer known as Nefarious who during a psychiatric evaluation claims that his body is possessed by a demon, on the day of his scheduled execution. Moreover, the demon in him threatens the authorities that they have limited time on their hands and will make the psychiatrist kill three people himself. Is Nefarious really possessed or is it just an act? To find out, you will have to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Nefarious on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Nefarious’ on its expansive platform. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar thriller movies, such as ‘Hypnotic.’

Is Nefarious on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Nefarious’ is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, there are similar movies you can turn to using your subscription. We recommend you watch ‘Se7en‘ and ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’

Is Nefarious on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Nefarious’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streamer provides you with access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘The Exorcist III.’

Is Nefarious on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Nefarious’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s library. But you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘Prisoner X‘ and ‘The Prison.’

Where to Watch Nefarious Online?

As of writing, ‘Nefarious’ has been released exclusively in theaters. Thus, the horror film cannot be accessed online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you cannot wait to watch it or wish to get an immersive experience on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Nefarious For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that ‘Nefarious’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the Sean Patrick Flanery starrer for free. But you can still be hopeful and wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Nevertheless, it is our humble request to all the readers that they refrain from using illegal methods to watch their favorite content and instead, pay for the relevant subscription to do the same.

