Is Not Dead Yet on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Not Dead Yet’ is a comedy series that follows a broke woman who decides to restart the career she left behind half a decade ago, only to end up writing obituaries. Created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson, the show features hilarious and impressive onscreen performances by a group of well-known names in the Hollywood industry, including Gina Rodriguez, Joshua Banday, Angela Gibbs, Rick Glassman, and Lauren Ash.

Upon its premiere, the show opened to generally positive reviews from critics, with a majority of them appreciating its humor and unique idea, along with the cast’s performances. So, it is natural for you to be excited to learn more about the comedy series. In that case, we have gathered all the necessary information regarding the same!

What is Not Dead Yet About?

The narrative revolves around the disaster of a life that Nell Serrano leads at the moment, with no income to support herself. So, in order to turn her situation around, she decides to revive her career as a journalist she threw away 5 years ago. However, she only manages to find one job for herself, that is, writing obituaries. Still struggling in life, Nell starts receiving life advice from an unexpected source — dead people from the obituaries she writes. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the comedy show yourself!

Is Not Dead Yet on Netflix?

Despite its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, Netflix doesn’t include ‘Not Dead Yet’ on its platform. However, the streaming giant makes up for it by giving you access to similar shows about people interacting with people from the afterlife, such as ‘Crazyhead.’

Is Not Dead Yet on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Not Dead Yet’ in its extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, you do have the option of checking out other alternatives, including ‘Ghosts.’

Is Not Dead Yet on Hulu?

We bring good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Not Dead Yet’ is available for streaming on Hulu, and you can watch all the episodes right here!

Is Not Dead Yet on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Not Dead Yet’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. But you can still make use of your subscription by turning to other alternatives like ‘The Fades.’

Where to Watch Not Dead Yet Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘Not Dead Yet’ is available for streaming on ABC’s official website and DirecTV. So, we suggest you subscribe to the relevant platforms to catch the Gina Rodriguez starrer!

How to Stream Not Dead Yet For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers a month-long free trial to all its new subscribers. On the other hand, DirecTV’s content can be accessed for free for the first five days by its new users. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Not Dead Yet’ for free. Nevertheless, we recommend our readers pay for the content they wish to consume and show their support for the art of cinema rather than look for illegal ways to do so for free.

Read More: Where is Not Dead Yet Filmed?