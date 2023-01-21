Is On the Line on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘On the Line’ is a mystery thriller movie that revolves around a radio host who receives a call from a mysterious person who threatens to hurt his loved ones and blow up the radio station. Written and directed by Romuald Boulanger, the thriller film features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Mel Gibson, Kevin Dillon, Enrique Arce, and William Moseley. The suspenseful plot is enough to make you want to learn more about this movie, including where you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is On the Line About?

The narrative follows a popular overnight radio host named Elvis who gets a mysterious caller on the line, threatening to kill the host’s entire family. Not only that, but the caller also threatens to blow up the radio station if Elvis doesn’t do what he asks him to do. Stuck in a cat-and-mouse game, Elvis must play by the blackmailer’s rules while trying to find out his identity. Do you wish to know who the mysterious caller is? For that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here’s how you can do so!

Is On the Line on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘On the Line’ on its expansive platform. Instead, you can use your subscription and check out similar movies on the streaming giant, including ‘The Guilty‘ and ‘Brazen.’

Is On the Line on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘On the Line’ is not a part of the streamer’s lineup of content. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar thrillers, such as ‘The Postcard Killings.’

Is On the Line on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘On the Line’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can purchase the film on the streaming giant. You can get all the information about the same from here! In the meanwhile, if you wish to make use of your regular subscription, you can do that and check out other alternatives like ‘Standoff.’

Is On the Line on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘On the Line’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, you have the option to tune into some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Reminiscence.’

Where to Watch On the Line Online?

‘On the Line’ is available for purchase on several VOD platforms. You can buy or rent the thriller film on DirecTV, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream On the Line For Free?

Although ‘On the Line’ is available for purchasing, it is unavailable for streaming on any of the digital platforms. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the Mel Gibson starrer for free. All you can do is wait for the film to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that being said, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

