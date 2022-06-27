Is Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Only Murders in the Building‘ is a mystery–comedy series that revolves around three strangers who live in the same apartment building as they come together to solve a mysterious murder that takes place in the building. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the comedy series features some hilarious yet brilliant performances from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Aaron Dominguez. If you have followed the inaugural season of the series, you must be looking forward to learning more about the second season and the ways you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Only Murders in the Building Season 2 About?

In season 2, the trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver get framed for the murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger. In order to prove their innocence, they must find out who the real killer is. But their task becomes more difficult when they become the subject of a competing podcast that traces their involvement with the crime. Since they become prime suspects for the murder of Bunny Folger in the eye of the public, they get no help from their neighbors as they struggle to get to the bottom of the truth. Do you want to find out who the true culprit is? For that, you would have to watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 yourself. Here are all the ways that you can do so!

Is Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Hulu?

We have good news for Hulu subscribers! Since ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is a Hulu original, the mystery-comedy series is available on the streaming platform. You can start watching the second season right here!

Is Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Disney+?

Since Hulu is owned by Disney, you can get access to ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Disney+ as well. You can enjoy watching the Selena Gomez-starrer by heading here!

Is Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 is not available on Netflix. However, you can always turn to other alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Murderville‘ and ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.’

Is Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on HBO Max?

No, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 is not included in HBO Max’s expansive content library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar shows on the platform. You may enjoy watching ‘Bored to Death‘ and ‘The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.’

Is Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

Although ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s massive catalog, there are various other alternatives that you can enjoy instead. We recommend you watch ‘Truth Seekers‘ and ‘The Outlaws.’

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Online?

Apart from Hulu and Disney+, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2. Thus, we recommend you subscribe to any of the two platforms if you wish to enjoy the comedy series.

How to Stream Only Murders in the Building Season 2 For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu allows its new subscribers to get access to its content for free for the first 30 days. So, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 free of any cost. In the meanwhile, we request our readers to always support the cinematic arts by paying for the relevant subscriptions to watch your favorite movies and TV shows instead of resorting to illegal measures for doing the same.

