Is Operation Fortune on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ is a spy action comedy movie that revolves around a special agent and his team of competent operatives who goes on an undercover mission to stop the new deadly weapons technology from getting into the wrong hands. Co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie, the action thriller film features some popular Hollywood stars, including Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant.

Upon its premiere, the spy film opened to mixed reviews from critics, but they were quick to acknowledge that while it includes some conventional themes associated with the genre, it also deals with some undemanding thrills that set it apart from most action films. So, you are likely to be interested in learning more about the Jason Statham starrer. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share regarding the same!

What is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre About?

The narrative follows a highly skilled special agent named Orson Fortune who gets teamed with a group of world-class operatives in order to pull off an undercover mission and stop a deadly weapons technology owned by Greg Simmonds, bringing disruption to the world order. In order to blend in more effectively, Orson and his crew are assisted by one of Hollywood’s biggest stars Danny Francesco. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can catch the action movie yourself!

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre on Netflix?

If you are expecting to watch ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ on Netflix, you might be disappointed as it is not included in the streaming giant’s library. However, there are other alternatives at your disposal like ‘Code Name: Emperor‘ and ‘Wasp Network.’

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar action thrillers that keep you glued to your seats. You might want to check out ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.‘ and ‘Red.’

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But you can still make the most of your subscription and tune into some excellent alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘Safe House‘ and ‘Paranoia.’

Is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalog of content. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you still have plenty of similar movies at your disposal, including ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit‘ and ‘No Time to Die.’

Where to Watch Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre Online?

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ has been released exclusively in theaters as of now, which means that you cannot watch the Guy Ritchie directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. However, if you wish to catch Jason Statham in action on the big screen, you are welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre For Free?

As mentioned above, it is highly unfortunate that ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms at the moment. This simply means that there is currently no way for you to stream the action film for free. But what you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it gets made available on an online platform offering a free trial to its new users. With that said, we request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and not resort to unethical methods to do the same.

