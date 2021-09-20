Is Ordinary Joe on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series that follows the three alternate lives of Joe Kimbreau, an ordinary man who must make a crucial decision at a particular juncture that will affect the course of his entire life. It is created by Garrett Lerner and Russel Friend and stars James Wolk (‘Tell Me A Story‘) in the titular role.

The series has received a mixed response from critics, but the engaging plot and the somewhat experimental concept have been mostly praised. If you wish to uncover how certain decisions can have an impact on your entire life, the show will appeal to you, and here’s how you can stream it online!

What is Ordinary Joe About?

‘Ordinary Joe’ tells the story of Joe Kimbreau in three parallel alternate scenarios over the course of a non-linear timeline. Joe graduates from college and must make a decision about his career that will shape his future. He faces three paths and must choose between pursuing his passion and becoming a musician, following his father’s footsteps and becoming a police officer, and choosing to be with his love and becoming a nurse. Each scenario picks up roughly ten years later, and we learn what comes to be of Joe in all three paths. The exciting concept provides the fun of a cop drama, a medical drama, and a musical drama all in one!

Is Ordinary Joe on Netflix?

Netflix has arguably the best collection of entertainment titles among the variety of streaming services out there. Therefore, even though ‘Ordinary Joe’ isn’t available on the service, there’s a variety of exciting dramas to choose from, including ‘Virgin River,’ which is about a nurse who moves to a small California town looking for a fresh start in life.

Is Ordinary Joe on Amazon Prime?

‘Ordinary Joe’ isn’t one of the titles included in the titles accessible through your basic subscription. However, you can still watch the show on-demand on the service. To buy the episodes, head here. As an alternative, you can check out ‘Counterpart‘ that revolves around Howard Silk, a low-ranking agent who discovers a portal that can take him through alternate dimensions.

Is Ordinary Joe on Hulu?

‘Ordinary Joe’ is included in your subscription to Hulu. Subscribers of the service can stream the show for no extra cost.

Where to Watch Ordinary Joe Online?

The latest episodes of ‘Ordinary Joe’ can be streamed on Peacock TV. The episodes are also available to stream on NBC’s official website and NBC mobile app one day after their television broadcast. You can also choose to stream the show on live TV streaming services such as YouTubeTV, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV. The latest episodes of ‘Ordinary Joe’ can also be purchased or rented on VOD platforms such as Google Play, Spectrum, iTunes, YouTube, and Vudu.

How to Stream Ordinary Joe For Free?

To watch the series completely free of cost, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Peacock TV and Fubo TV, or a 30-day free trial of Hulu, or a 7-day free trial of Hulu Live TV. We do recommend you pay for the entertainment you wish to consume online.

