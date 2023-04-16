Is Oshi No Ko on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Aka Akasaka, ‘Oshi No Ko’ is a supernatural drama anime. The show revolves around a countryside gynaecologist named Gorou Amemiya, who is a huge fan of the popular idol Ai Hoshino. However, he has never imagined in his wildest dreams that he will see her in person. But that’s exactly what happens when Ai walks in his hospital with a shocking news that could potentially threaten her career. The exciting yet eye-opening story that focuses on the life of idols from the eyes of an outsider has garnered a lot of interest in the anime world. Fans who plan to watch it and wish to learn more about the show’s streaming details have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Oshi No Ko About?

Ai Hoshino is a popular idol who achieved immense success at a very young age. Although her life appears perfect on the surface, she is hiding a harsh secret from her fans. Despite being just sixteen-year-old, Ai is pregnant and she visits the countryside gynecologist Gorou Amemiya, who happens to be her fan for the best medical facilities possible. Although he is bewildered to see her in person, Gorou hopes to help her as much as possible. But Amemiya’s life takes an inexplicable turn when he loses after meeting a mysterious figure. Strangely, he is then reborn as Ai’s son and realizes that the life of a idol is not as perfect as it appears to be.

Is Oshi No Ko on Netflix?

Netflix’s extensive catalog includes some of the best anime shows, but unfortunately, does not include ‘Oshi No Ko.’ People with a subscription to the streaming giant can stream other anime such as ‘Uncle from Another World.‘

Is Oshi No Ko on Hulu?

The supernatural drama series is unavailable on Hulu. However, the streaming platform does have other really good shows viewers will like including ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘ or ‘Wise Man’s Grandchild.’

Is Oshi No Ko on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Oshi No Ko.’ Subscribers who wish to watch something similar can instead stream ‘Fuse: Memoirs of the Hunter Girl.’

Is Oshi No Ko on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll subscribers who are looking for the show on the platform will probably be disappointed as the anime is currently unavailable. Since it is highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer anytime soon, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Life With an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout‘ or ‘Ascendance of a Bookworm.’

Is Oshi No Ko on Funimation?

Funimation’s current catalog of anime shows and movies does not include the supernatural drama series. People who are looking for somewhat anime will probably enjoy watching ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.’

Where to Watch Oshi No Ko Online?

HIDIVE has licensed ‘Oshi No Ko’ for streaming outside Japan. People who wish to watch the show in original Japanese audio with English subtitles can head here.

How to Stream Oshi No Ko for Free?

HIDIVE comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. If you wish to watch the anime free of cost then you can use the aforementioned offer. However, one will have to watch all the episodes in the trial period. We encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

