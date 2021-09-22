Is Our Kind of People on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Capturing the class anxieties of the upper-class American families, ‘Our Kind of People‘ recounts the story of a determined businesswoman named Angela, who moves to an affluent city to reclaim her family’s past. Unfortunately, her decision turns her life upside down when she learns something shocking about her parents. Created by Karin Gist, the drama series features solid performances by Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Alana Bright, Nadine Ellis, Rhyon Nicole Brown and is based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s 1999 book of the same name. Curious to learn more about its plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!

What is Our Kind of People About?

Angela Vaughn, a single mother from Boston, decides to move to the predominantly Black town of Oak Bluffs with her aunt Piggy and daughter Nikki. A long time ago, her late mother used to work as a maid in the picturesque city of upper-class Americans. Through relentless hard work and dedication, Angela has now managed to build a successful Black hair-care line and earned a huge fortune in the process. But as soon as she is in Oak Bluffs, it does not take her long to comprehend that there is an enormous gap between her and the snobbish upper-class families who have accumulated their wealth over several generations. To make matters worse, her desire to reclaim her past soon turns upside down when she discovers a dark secret about her family.

Is Our Kind of People on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the show on other platforms as its giant catalog of television series and movies does not include ‘Our Kind of People.’ Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch ‘Greenleaf.’

Is Our Kind of People on Hulu?

‘Our Kind of People’ is accessible for streaming on Hulu + Live TV. People with a basic subscription need not worry as well since the show is part of its current offerings. One can head here to stream the latest episodes.

Is Our Kind of People on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog of television shows does not include ‘Our Kind of People.’ The series is not available as on-demand content either. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Them.’

Is Our Kind of People on HBO Max?

Since ‘Our Kind of People’ is currently not accessible on HBO Max, we recommend our readers watch ‘The O.C.‘

Where to Watch Our Kind of People Online?

‘Our Kind of People’ is accessible for streaming on the official website of FOX. If you wish to watch the drama series live, then you can head to FuboTV, SlingTV, Vidgo, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV. Although most Video-on-demand platforms are yet to include the show in their catalogs, fans can rent ‘Our Kind of People’ on iTunes.

How to Stream Our Kind of People for Free?

Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, YouTubeTV (occasionally offers a 14-day trial), and DirecTV all come with a 7-day free trial, while Hulu gives its first-time subscribers a 30-day free streaming offer. Therefore cord-cutters can stream the series for free provided they do in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

