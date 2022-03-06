Is Outlander Season 6 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s fantasy novel of the same name, ‘Outlander‘ is a historical drama television series developed by Ronald D. Moore. The highly-anticipated season 6 of the show is all set to focus on Jamie and Claire’s complicated life choices in the light of the Revolutionary war. While the latter is still coming to terms with and healing from the beastly assault that she has to endure, the former must bravely embrace the uncertainty that life has to offer. In case you are also excited for the latest installment of the Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan-starrer, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Outlander Season 6 About?

In the latest installment of the historical drama series, Claire, who was assaulted and beaten up by men led by Lionel Brown, will try to heal from trauma and will eventually end up self-medicating. Jamie will blame himself for the heinous crime and personally feel responsible for his inability to defend her. While the horrors that they are struggling with are in no way insignificant, Claire and Jamie’s life will be further complicated by the outbreak of the Revolutionary War. With the pressure building on Jamie to serve the British in the conflict, it will be interesting to see how he will navigate through the problem. People who are eager to learn how the story will unfold must watch ‘Outlander’ season 6. Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is Outlander Season 6 on Netflix?

Although you can watch previous installments of ‘Outlander’ on the streaming giant, season 6 is not yet available on the platform. The historical drama television series has always arrived late on Netflix, and the streamer is expected to add season 5 in mid-2022. Based on the previous installment release patterns, we can expect Netflix to include ‘Outlander’ season 6 sometime around April-May 2024 to its extensive catalog.

Is Outlander Season 6 on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription may not be sufficient to provide you access to the famous historical drama series. However, if you plan to watch it, then you will have to get the STARZ add-on. In case you already have paid for the add-on, then you can watch all previous seasons and check for the availability of the latest installment here.

Is Outlander Season 6 on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Outlander’ season 6 is not accessible on Amazon Prime. But the previous installments were added to the website as on-demand content soon after their premiere, so we can expect the same for the latest season. You can watch all previous installments and check for the availability of the latest one right here. Prime subscribers with STARZ add-on can also access the show on the aforementioned link.

Is Outlander Season 6 on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s current offering does not include ‘Outlander’ season 6. The show is also highly unlikely to arrive on the streamer even in the near future. Therefore, people who have a subscription to HBO Max can alternatively watch ‘The Alienist‘ or ‘Gentleman Jack.’

Where to Watch Outlander Season 6 Online?

The latest installment of Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan-starrer is accessible for streaming on STARZ’s official website. You can also live stream the show on popular platforms like FuboTV, Philo, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTubeTV. The previous season of the show can also be rented and purchased on Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube. You can check for the availability of the latest installment on the popular VOD platforms mentioned above as well as Xfinity and the Roku Channel in the coming weeks.

How to Stream Outlander Season 6 for Free?

Platforms like FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and Philo come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while STARZ has a trial period of 30 days. So, people who are eager to watch the show for free can use any one of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to online.

