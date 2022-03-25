Is Pachinko on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 2017 Min Jin Lee’s novel of the same name, ‘Pachinko‘ is a period drama series that depicts several generations of a Korean immigrant family as they move away from their homeland to get closer to their hopes and dreams. Created by Soo Hugh, the drama series consists of a large ensemble of cast members, including Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-Ho, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, and Soji Arai. Are you looking to know more about ‘Pachinko’ and catch the episodes? Here is all that you need to know about it!

What is Pachinko About?

The New York Times Bestseller’s adaptation portrays four generations and seven decades of a Korean immigrant family across Korea, Japan, and America, struggling to make a name and place in the world. Beginning in the late 19th century, most of the narrative takes place in the 20th century, following the journey of Sunja and her family as the narrative shifts back and forth between different timelines. The drama series sheds light on the situation for Koreans at that particular point in time by chronicling a forbidden romance that leads to an epic family saga.

Is Pachinko on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Pachinko’ is not included in its expansive library of movies and TV shows. However, thanks to the plethora of movies and TV shows available on the streamer, you may turn to other similar alternatives such as ‘Anne with an E‘ and ‘Mr. Sunshine.’

Is Pachinko on Hulu?

No, ‘Pachinko’ is not available to stream on Hulu. Instead, Hulu houses many other period dramas to keep you entertained, such as ‘Pride and Prejudice‘ and ‘Jane Eyre.’

Is Pachinko on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for the drama series on other streamers as it is not available on this streaming giant. Alternately, subscribers of the platform may catch other period dramas such as ‘Vanity Fair‘ and ‘Downton Abbey.’

Is Pachinko on HBO Max?

HBO Max boasts a catalog filled with countless movies and TV shows, but it does not include ‘Pachinko.’ But fans of the genre have the option to stream ‘Gentleman Jack‘ and ‘Mildred Pierce.’

Where to Stream Pachinko Online?

Being an Apple original, ‘Pachinko’ is exclusively available for streaming on the platform of Apple TV+. Apart from being unavailable on other streaming platforms, the series is not yet available to buy or rent as well.

How to Watch Pachinko for Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial of its services to new subscribers, which means that you can watch some of the episodes of ‘Pachinko’ for free. After you run out of trial, you might want to consider subscribing to the platform and continue watching the epic drama. Besides this, you have no other way to catch the series for free. Moreover, it is always better to pay for the content you want to watch, instead of indulging in illicit means to watch movies and TV series for free.

Read More: Where is Pachinko Filmed?