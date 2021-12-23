Is Parallel Mothers on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish film ‘Parallel Mothers’ (originally titled ‘Madres Paralelas’) follows middle-aged Janis and adolescent Ana, who meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. A nuanced exploration of pregnancy, motherhood, and femininity, the film is a thought-provoking cinematic experience from arguably one of the most acclaimed Spanish filmmakers of all time. Starring Penélope Cruz as Janis and Milena Smit as Ana, the drama film is included in the Top 10 lists of numerous critics and publications. If you are eager to watch ‘Parallel Mothers,’ here is everything you must know!

What is Parallel Mothers About?

The film centers around two pregnant women, Janis and Ana, who meet in a hospital room as they are admitted for their delivery. Even though their pregnancies are accidental, Janis accepts her’s beyond any regret. However, the pregnancy changes Ana’s life as she goes through a turbulent and traumatic time.

Realizing Ana’s difficulties, Janis becomes her emotional support at the hospital. Their interactions and companionship evolve into a deep connection, which influences both of their lives in a decisive and complicated way. As the film progresses, the lives of the mothers get tested in unforeseen ways. Now, let us guide you through the options available to watch the film!

Is Parallel Mothers on Netflix?

Sadly, ‘Parallel Mothers’ is not available on Netflix in the US. However, subscribers in Latin America can watch the film on the streaming platform from early 2022. Therefore, you can alternatively watch ‘Pieces of a Woman’ or ‘Otherhood.’

Is Parallel Mothers on Hulu?

No, ‘Parallel Mothers’ is not available on Hulu. But subscribers of the platform who wish to watch a film based on pregnancy may enjoy watching ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’ or ‘Waitress.’

Is Parallel Mothers on Amazon Prime Video?

The catalog of Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Parallel Mothers.’ However, if you are looking forward to watching female-centric films, we recommend ‘I’m Your Woman’ or ‘The Handmaiden.’

Is Parallel Mothers on HBO Max?

The drama film is not currently available on HBO Max. However, you can alternatively watch ‘Single Mother by Choice‘ or ‘Baby Boom.’

Is Parallel Mothers on Disney+?

Sadly, the incredible catalog of Disney+ does not offer ‘Parallel Mothers.’ Instead, we recommend our readers watch ‘Juno‘ or ‘Hidden Figures.’ Both films explore the complexities of womanhood.

Where to Watch Parallel Mothers Online?

After being screened in several film festivals, ‘Parallel Mothers’ received a limited theatrical release in the USA on December 24, 2021. Thus, it can only be watched at theaters in New York or Los Angeles, California. Our readers from both these regions can watch the heartfelt drama at a theater nearby after booking their tickets on Fandango.

Sony Pictures Classics – the film’s distributor in the US – hasn’t yet announced the wide release of the Penélope Cruz-starrer. After the theatrical run, the movie is expected to be available on on-demand platforms. Therefore, we recommend regularly checking Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube.

Where to Stream Parallel Mothers for Free?

Since the Spanish drama can only be watched in theaters, there is no way to stream it for free as of now. It will only be available free of cost when it is released on a streaming platform that offers a free trial. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to pay for the content and promote legal means to watch the film.

Read More: Best Pedro Almodóvar Films, Ranked