Is Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime?

Written by Christopher Landon and directed by William Eubank, ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ is a found-footage horror movie that revolves around a documentary filmmaker who wants to find and meet her mother and extended family. In order to learn more about them, she heads to a secluded Amish community, but her plan falls apart when she realizes that sinister forces are following her in the isolated village. The seventh installment in the Paranormal Activity series stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Henry Ayres-Brown, Dan Lippert, and Tom Nowicki. Curious to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin About?

Margot is a documentary filmmaker who is curious to learn more about her Amish roots and her extended family. While work and other commitments have always come in her way, and she hasn’t been able to reach out to the secluded Amish community, Margot now has decided to visit the snow-covered isolated region to learn more about her long-lost mother. Unfortunately, as soon as she reaches the Amish community, a string of strange incidents put her resolve to the test. Although the people in the region welcome her with open arms, Margot soon begins to doubt that they are hiding sinister secrets from her. While the world around her turns threatening, can the documentary filmmaker find her mother or the extended family?

Is Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows and movies to keep its subscribers entertained. Although it has some really good films worth watching, its current offering does not include ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.’ If you have a subscription to the platform, we recommend streaming other horror films like ‘The 8th Night‘ or ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House.’

Is Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to find other alternatives to stream the William Eubank directorial since it is not accessible on the streamer. But one can instead watch ‘Paranormal Activity,’ the first movie in the found footage franchise using a STARZ add-on with the basic subscription.

Is Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.’ Therefore, Prime subscribers with STARZ/SHOWTIME add-on can alternatively stream ‘Paranormal Activity 2‘ or ‘Paranormal Activity 3.’

Is Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on HBO Max?

The found-footage horror movie is currently not available on HBO Max, and it seems unlikely that it will arrive on the streamer even in the future. Luckily, the streamer has no dearth of good horror movies, and subscribers can watch ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.’

Where to Watch Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Online?

‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ is exclusively releasing on Paramount+ in the United States on October 29, 2021. People who have a subscription to the streamer can head here to watch the found footage horror movie. As of now, it appears that the film won’t be accessible on VOD platforms even in the near future.

How to Stream Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for Free?

Cord-cutters who wish to watch ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ are in luck. The streamer offers a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. One can use the offer to watch the film free of charge, provided they do so in the trial period itself. But we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Best Horror Movies