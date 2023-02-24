Is Party Down on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Party Down’ is a sitcom that revolves around a group of aspiring actors and writers who work in a catering company in Los Angeles to support themselves as they chase their respective dreams. Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd, the comedy series features hilarious onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, and Megan Mullally.

Just like the first two seasons received positive reviews upon their release, the revival season also earned the critics’ appraisal and favorable reviews as it manages to maintain the smart and sharp humor that captured the audience in the original seasons. So, if you still haven’t yet checked it out, now might be the right time for you to jump on the bandwagon. However, if you wish to learn more about the show before that, we have got you covered!

What is Party Down About?

The narrative follows six wanna-be Hollywood actors and writers who work at the titular catering company in Los Angeles in order to get by and chase their dreams of stardom. As the sextet hope for their break, they work various small-time catering jobs at different events where they get to meet different kinds of guests and get tangled in their distinct lives. If you wish to follow the group on their journey, you will have to watch the show yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Party Down on Netflix?

Despite the expansive collection of movies and TV shows on Netflix, it doesn’t house any season of ‘Party Down’ in its catalog. However, the streaming giant gives you access to similar shows that you might enjoy. We recommend you watch ‘The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House.’

Is Party Down on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t include ‘Party Down’ in its extensive library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses, including ‘Entourage‘ and ‘How to Make It in America.’

Is Party Down on Hulu?

By including the Starz add-on to your current Hulu plan, you can get access to all three seasons of ‘Party Down’ on the platform. For subscribers looking to take advantage of the regular subscription, you can turn to similar shows on the streamer, such as ‘The Bear‘ and ‘30 Rock.’

Is Party Down on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Party Down’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can catch all the episodes of the show by including the Starz add-on to your current subscription plan. Moreover, you have the option to purchase the first two seasons on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same right here! Nevertheless, there are plenty of other alternatives at your disposal, such as ‘Workaholics.’

Where to Watch Party Down Online?

You can watch all three seasons of ‘Party Down’ on Starz’s official website, Lionsgate+’s official website, DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV. In addition, you have the option to purchase the first two seasons on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store, while you can buy or rent all three seasons on Xfinity. Moreover, you can include the Starz add-on to your Spectrum on Demand plan and stream the show here. You also have the option to stream the series on YouTube by adding the Starz add-on to your current plan or simply purchase the show on the platform by heading over here.

How to Stream Party Down For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to all its new users while FuboTV and YouTubeTV grant free access to their respective content for the first seven days to all their new subscribers. Thus, you can make use of these offers and stream ‘Party Down’ for free. With that said, we urge our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume and not turn to unethical methods to do the same.

