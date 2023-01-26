Is Pathaan on OTT, Netflix, Hotstar, HBO Max, or Prime?

‘Pathaan’ is an Indian action thriller movie that revolves around the titular character, an exiled field operative, who is tasked with bringing down a former RAW agent and his private terror organization. Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film features some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. If you are an SRK fan or the genre itself, you must be excited to learn more about this Bollywood movie. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information you might require!

What is Pathaan About?

When a Pakistan army general named Qadir joins forces with Jim, a former RAW agent who runs a private terror organization called Outfit X, to seek revenge against India, the head of Joint Operation and Covert Research named Nandini and RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra decide to take the help of Pathaan, a retired field operative, to stop the terror organization’s plans. With the help of ex-ISI agent Rubina Mohsin, Pathaan begins his investigation and discovers Jim’s plan to spread a life-threatening virus across India. Will Pathaan be able to stop Jim in his tracks? To find that out, you will have to watch the movie yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Pathaan on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Pathaan’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, thanks to its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you can turn to other alternatives that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘The Gray Man.’

Is Pathaan on Hotstar?

No, ‘Pathaan’ is not a part of Hotstar’s massive catalog of content. Alternatively, you have the option to check out some similar Indian action thrillers, including ‘India’s Most Wanted‘ and ‘Bang Bang.’

Is Pathaan on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Pathaan’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that HBO Max offers, such as ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.‘ and ‘Red.’

Is Pathaan on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Pathaan’ in its extensive library of content. However, you can still make good use of your subscription by tuning into similar action thriller films on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,’ ‘The 355,’ and ‘Falcon Rising.’

Where to Watch Pathaan Online?

‘Pathaan’ has been released exclusively in theaters, which means that as of now, you don’t have the option to watch the Shah Rukh Khan starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. But if you wish to catch all the action on the big screen and get an immersive experience, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Pathaan For Free?

Unfortunately, since ‘Pathaan’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, as of writing, there is currently no way for you to stream the movie for free. What you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that being said, we request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than turn to unethical methods to do the same.

