Is PBS’ Muhammad Ali Documentary on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max?

When asked about fighting Ali, the former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson said, “Every head must bow, and every tongue must confess… he’s the greatest fighter God has ever created.” The two legendary boxers are from different eras, and they never got to exchange blows in the ring, but Ali never needed to because Mike always knew who would be the winner. Such was the influence of the Louisville Lip on the boxing world that he left his fellow fighter were in awe of his boxing prowess. Directed by the award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns, PBS’ ‘Muhammad Ali’ documents the journey of the legendary fighter on and off the ring and explores what made him the greatest boxer of all time.

With archival footage of his blinding footwork in the ring and the poetic trash that even floored his greatest competitors, the documentary recounts the story of one of the most influential people of the 20th century. In case you wish to learn more about Ali or want to watch the film, then here’s everything you need to know.

What is Muhammad Ali About?

In 1960, a passionate and determined 18-year old won a gold medal in light heavyweight boxing at the Summer Olympics. His raw talent and ferocious speed stupefied the spectators, but no one could have imagined at the time what that young boy would go on to achieve. Just a year after his iconic Olympic performance and turning professional, he embraced Islam and changed his name to Muhammad Ali. It marked the beginning of an era-defining decade for the boxing world as Ali went on to etch his name amongst the greats. He not only beat down his opponents in the ring but also devastated them psychologically with his poetic trash talk even before the real-fight even began. His blinding footwork while fighting combined with lightning-fast combos were some of the extraordinary gifts that he was born with.

But Ali never took anything for granted and used his natural abilities to become not only the greatest boxer on the planet but also an extraordinary human being. Unfortunately, for a man with high moral principles like Ali, the world can be a bit cruel as his unwavering conviction put him in political, personal, and professional problems, but no challenge was big enough to force the great boxer to give up on his beliefs. The four-part PBS documentary tries to look back on Ali’s life and give viewers a close account of his extraordinary achievements.

