Is Pinocchio (2022) on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A live-action retelling of a beloved childhood story has always been a point of joy for movie fans, and ‘Pinocchio’ is no different. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the musical fantasy movie is set in an Italian village and follows an old man named Geppetto. The kindhearted woodcarver has always felt the sting of loneliness deep in his heart and finds solace in his work. He has a wooden puppet named Pinocchio, whom he cherishes with all his heart.

One magical night, the Blue Fairy makes Pinocchio alive and promises that she will turn Pinocchio into a real boy if he proves himself to be a good person. However, navigating his newfound life is hard for Pinocchio, and he ends up finding himself in the company of the wrong sort of people. Starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the movie is sure to delight those who love the classical story or are fans of live-action adaptations. If you want to know just how to watch the film, we have your back.

What is Pinocchio About?

Adapted from the eponymous 1940 movie, ‘Pinocchio’ tells the story of the titular character who started his life as a wooden puppet. His maker, Geppetto, is a kind-hearted man, but his life was gifted to him by the Blue Fairy, who vows that she will turn Pinocchio into a human boy if he proves himself worthy using the life he has been given. This marks the start of the adventure that is Pinocchio’s life, with Jiminy Cricket acting as the puppet’s apparent conscience. For those interested in checking out the movie, here’s how you can do it.

Is Pinocchio on Netflix?

No, Pinocchio’ is not available on Netflix though the streaming giant does offer similar movies like ‘His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass‘ and ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.’ Both adventure movies are full of fantastical elements and ith young protagonists.

Is Pinocchio on Hulu?

You can watch ‘Pinocchio’ on Hulu by adding Disney+ to your standard plan for a total of $13.99 per month. The platform’s regular offerings have some excellent alternatives to the Tom Hanks starrer like ‘Hook‘ and ‘Jumanji.’

Is Pinocchio on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not host ‘Pinocchio’ though the platform’s vast media library does have similar movies like ‘How to Train Your Dragon‘ and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.’ The films have an abundance of magical elements with a riveting storyline that will take you on journeys you are not likely to forget anytime soon.

Is Pinocchio on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not host ‘Pinocchio,’ do not let that disappoint you. Instead, you can use your subscription to watch films like ‘Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.’ The 1971 adaptation of the eponymous 1964 book by Roald Dahl has all the magic and fantasy to entertain those who liked the story about the quest of a wooden puppet. Alternatively, you can also check out ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

Is Pinocchio on Disney+?

Yes, ‘Pinocchio’ is indeed available on Disney+. Those interested in watching the movie can do so here!

Where to Watch Pinocchio Online?

‘Pinocchio’ can be streamed exclusively via the services of Disney+. As of writing, the movie is not available on any other digital platforms.

How to Stream Pinocchio for Free?

Unfortunately, there are no free trials available for Disney+ services that might allow one to watch ‘Pinocchio’ at no cost. We request our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the movie. Paying for relevant channels helps show your support for those who have worked tirelessly to bring your favorite stories to the big screen.

