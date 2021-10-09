Is Platinum End on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

Based on a Japanese manga series of the same name written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, ‘Platinum End’ is a supernatural fantasy anime. The show revolves around a teenager named Mirai Kakehashi, who finds purpose in his life after an angel selects him as one of the 13 candidates to become the next god. Equipped with the power to fly to any place on the planet and control anyone, the protagonist starts an epic journey to reinvent himself and face his cruel and unforgiving past.

The highly anticipated series immediately drew the attention of the anime fandom as soon as it was announced because of the similarities in its premise and symbolism with ‘Death Note-‘ one of the greatest anime of all time. Now that it has been released, you may wonder where it can be streamed? In that case, we have got you covered.

What is Platinum End About?

Mirai Kakehashi lost his parents at a young age and was forced to live with his abusive relatives after that. Years of isolation and the growing sense of meaninglessness coupled with constant neglect at home made the young boy depressed and suicidal. By the time he graduated middle school, he had no purpose left to live and decided to take his own life. Luckily, an angel saved him and promised the teenager to help deal with his inner turmoil and find a goal worth striving for.

She later grants him supernatural abilities and picks the young boy as a candidate to become the next god. Now, he must fight an all-out battle with the rest of the God Candidates and emerge victorious within 999 days. Will the depressed and suicidal teenager manage to get over his past and reinvent himself? In order to find out, you must watch the show and here’s how you can do that.

Is Platinum End on Netflix?

Netflix has some really good anime that you may enjoy, but sadly ‘Platinum End’ is not one of them. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch other fantasy shows like ‘Castlevania.’

Is Platinum End on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for ‘Platinum End’ on the platform are going to be disappointed since the series is currently not accessible on the streamer. We recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Death Note.’

Is Platinum End on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Platinum End,’ and the series is also unlikely to be available on the platform as on-demand content anytime soon. Therefore, Prime subscribers can stream ‘Dororo.’

Is Platinum End on Crunchyroll?

‘Platinum End’ has been licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming. People with a subscription can head here to watch the supernatural fantasy anime.

Where to Watch Platinum End Online?

Like Crunchyroll, Funimation has also bought the streaming rights of the ‘Platinum End.’ The platform is expected to simulcast the show on the official website soon after its release on October 8, 2021. In Scandinavian countries, the supernatural series is available for streaming on Wakanim.

How to Stream Platinum End for Free?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll offer a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can watch the show free of cost provided you do so in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite anime online only after paying for them.

