Is Poker Face on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Poker Face’ is a mystery comedy-drama series that revolves around Charlie and her extraordinary ability to sense other people’s lies easily. She puts her power to good use by solving various crimes. Created by Rian Johnson, the mystery show features hilarious yet dramatic onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Castañeda, and Adrien Brody. If you are a fan of suspenseful shows, you might be interested in knowing more about this series as well. In that case, we have gathered all the necessary information for you!

What is Poker Face About?

The narrative follows an extraordinary woman named Charlie Cale who has a unique gift of catching people’s lies almost effortlessly. As she stays on the road with her Plymouth Barracuda, she comes across all kinds of crimes and a series of people connected to them in one way or another. So, given her ability to detect a liar, she makes for a good investigator and attempts to solve new mysteries in each episode. Do you wish you could get to know more about Charlie’s ability and how it works? For that, you will need to watch the show yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Poker Face on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers are in for a disappointment as ‘Poker Face’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, thanks to the multitude of options on the streaming giant, you can turn to other alternatives, such as ‘Murderville‘ and ‘Dead to Me.’

Is Poker Face on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Poker Face’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. However, you can still make use of your subscription to turn to similar shows on HBO Max. We recommend you watch ‘The Flight Attendant‘ and ‘Search Party.’

Is Poker Face on Hulu?

No, ‘Poker Face’ is not a part of Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. Alternatively, subscribers can instead turn to some similar shows that the streamer houses, including the likes of ‘Veronica Mars‘ and ‘Will Trent.’

Is Poker Face on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Poker Face’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s massive catalog of content. But don’t let it stop you from checking out some excellent alternatives that the streaming giant offers, such as ‘A Private Affair‘ and ‘Jo.’

Where to Watch Poker Face Online?

‘Poker Face’ is exclusively available for streaming on Peacock. Besides that, you will not be able to find the mystery series on any other digital platforms, as of writing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the platform if you cannot wait to catch all the episodes of the Natasha Lyonne starrer.

How to Stream Poker Face For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial to any of its users, as far as its premium content is concerned. Moreover, since the show is unavailable for streaming on any other digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream ‘Poker Face’ for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions to show their support for the art of cinema and not resort to illegal means to do the same.

Read More: Where is Poker Face Filmed?