Is Poker Face on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Poker Face’ is a crime thriller film that revolves around the tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley and the high-stakes poker game he hosts for his childhood friends. Co-written and helmed by Russell Crowe, the action movie features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, RZA, Elsa Pataky, and Brooke Satchwell.

Opening up to mixed reviews from critics, the unexpectedness of the narrative and some interesting themes blend together to make for an entertaining watch. If you like movies with twists and turns, you might want to know more about this film and check it out yourself. Well, in that case, you are at the right place because we have gathered all the necessary details about the same!

What is Poker Face About?

When Jake Foley hosts a high-stakes poker game for his childhood friends, he introduces a new twist to the game for his guests in order to finally take revenge on them for all the times they have betrayed him. In order to take part in the game and get a chance to win a fortune, the players must reveal their darkest secrets. While everyone is fixated on the game, a group of armed thieves breaks into Jake’s mansion, and the old friends are forced to unite against them. Want to find out how the night ends for Jake and his friends? For that, you will need to watch the film yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Poker Face on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Poker Face’ on its expansive platform. But thanks to its massive catalog of content, you can tune into some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Win It All.’

Is Poker Face on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Poker Face’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library. Instead, subscribers have the option to watch similar movies involving poker, including ‘Maverick.’

Is Poker Face on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Poker Face’ is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, it is available for purchase on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same from here! For subscribers wanting to make use of their regular subscriptions, you can turn to other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘Stoic‘ and ‘California Split.’

Is Poker Face on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Poker Face’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. However, there are several similar movies you can turn to on the platform. We recommend you watch ‘Mississippi Grind‘ and ‘Runner Runner.’

Where to Watch Poker Face Online?

‘Poker Face’ has been released in select theatres, but you can also watch the movie on demand on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, and iTunes. If you wish to watch the action-packed drama unfold on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Poker Face For Free?

Since ‘Poker Face’ is not available for streaming on any of the digital platforms, as of now, there is no way for you to stream the movie for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that being said, we request our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to illegal means to do the same.

Read More: Where Was Poker Face Filmed?