Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is a crime series that follows the life of Kanan Stark. The events in the show take place in the 1990s as Kanan makes his way into the drug business. The show is a prequel to ‘Power‘ in which Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plays the character in its later stage of life. Given the popularity of the original series, fans of the franchise were delighted to explore the origins of Kanan through the spinoff show.

Starring Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, London Brown, and Malcolm Mays, the series has made viewers happy with its engaging storyline. The show is the third title in the ‘Power’ franchise, and fans cannot wait to dive right into the storyline. If you, too, are eager to watch the show, here’s how you can do it!

What is Power Book III: Raising Kanan About?

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spinoff of ‘Power’ that details the origin story of Kanan Stark. Set during the 1990s, the show details the rise of Kanan in the field of drugs and how he made a name for himself in criminal circles. The early years of Kanan Stark are especially of interest to those who liked the character in the original series as a friend-turned-rival of James St. Patrick, the protagonist. If the show has piqued your interest and made you curious about how you can watch the series, we have your back!

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Netflix?

No, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer alternatives such as ‘Narcos‘ and ‘El Chapo.’ Both shows revolve around growing drug empires and the people involved in them.

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Hulu?

You can watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ on Hulu by adding STARZ to your plan for $8.99 per month here! Regular subscribers can also check out similar shows like ‘Godfather of Harlem‘ and ‘Mayans MC.’

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime can be used to watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ by adding STARZ for $8.99 per month here! Prime members can also use their regular subscriptions to watch ‘Shades of Blue‘ and ‘ZeroZeroZero.’

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not have ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ on its platforms, but do not let that disappoint you. For those looking forward to watching similar crime series, we recommend ‘We Own This City‘ and ‘The Sopranos.’ The shows revolve around a group of characters involved in criminal life.

Where to Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online?

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ can be watched on STARZ here. You can also stream the show on FuboTV, Philo, DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum, and YouTube TV (add STARZ to the plan). The crime series is also available for purchase on Vudu and iTunes.

How to Stream Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Free?

You can enjoy weeklong free trials of STARZ on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and FuboTV to watch ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan.’ Xfinity and Spectrum also have a 7-day free trial which can be used to enjoy the crime series. One can also utilize DirecTV’s 5-day trial for new users to check out the show. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the show. Paying relevant platforms goes a long way in supporting those who have worked hard to bring you your favorite series.

