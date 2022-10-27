Is Prey for the Devil on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Prey for the Devil’ is a horror movie that revolves around a gifted young nun who finds herself in a haunting battle with a demonic spirit that possesses a young girl. Directed by Daniel Stamm, the story is set at a time when there is a rise in demonic possessions across the globe. The quality of the narrative is enhanced by the stellar onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, and Ben Cross. If you are a fan of the genre, you must be eager to learn more about this film. Well, if that’s the case, we have all the necessary details you are looking for!

What is Prey for the Devil About?

With the increasing rate of demonic possessions, the Catholic Church is forced to reopen exorcism schools and train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. In the midst of all this, a young nun named Sister Ann is chosen to battle the evil spirit that haunts the soul of a young girl, even though nuns are prohibited from performing exorcisms. Soon, she finds out that the demon that possesses the girl is the same one that had possessed and tormented her mother several years ago. Do you wish to find out if Sister Ann comes out on top against the demon? For that, you’ll need to watch it yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Prey for the Devil on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Prey for the Devil’ on its extensive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by providing you access to some excellent alternatives like ‘May the Devil Take You‘ and ‘The 3rd Eye.’

Is Prey for the Devil on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Prey for the Devil’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you can turn to similar horror movies that the streamer houses, such as ‘The Exorcism of Emily Rose,’ ‘The Exorcist III,’ and ‘Agnes.’

Is Prey for the Devil on Amazon Prime?

Despite Amazon Prime Video’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, ‘Prey for the Devil’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s catalog. But don’t let it stop you from turning to other alternatives on the platform. You may enjoy watching ‘Winchester‘ and ‘The Possession Experiment.’

Is Prey for the Devil on HBO Max?

No, ‘Prey for the Devil’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. However, thanks to its library of content, there are plenty of similar movies you can watch instead. We recommend you watch ‘The Conjuring‘ and ‘The Conjuring 2.’

Where to Watch Prey for the Devil Online?

‘Prey for the Devil’ has been exclusively released in theatres, which means that as of now, there is no way for you to watch the horror movie online. The only way you can watch Sister Ann fight the demon is on the big screen. So, if you cannot wait for it to arrive online, you can always check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Prey for the Devil For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ‘Prey for the Devil’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms as of writing. This simply means that you cannot stream the film for free, at the moment, at least. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to illegal means to do the same.

