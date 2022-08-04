Is Prey on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime, or Disney+?

A prequel to the first four installments of the ‘Predator‘ franchise by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, ‘Prey’ is a science fiction action movie that follows a young and skilled Comanche warrior who must protect her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator that poses a danger to them. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the already enthralling narrative is made all the more entertaining by the brilliant onscreen performances of a talented ensemble cast, comprising Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, and Michelle Thrush. If you are into movies that deal with an alien invasion, you must want to learn more about ‘Prey’ and where you can watch it. Well, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

What is Prey About?

Set in 1717 in the Comanche Nation, the narrative revolves around a highly skilled female warrior, Naru. Soon, she discovers that her people are in danger when a highly evolved alien predator invades her homeland. Now, with the help of her experience and skills, it is upon Naru to fight against the wilderness, dangerous colonizers, and this predator in order to protect her fellow tribespeople. Do you wish to find out how Naru fares against the alien predator? For that, you will need to watch the action film yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Prey on Netflix?

No, ‘Prey’ is not a part of Netflix’s massive catalog. However, the streaming giant houses plenty of other alternatives you might enjoy, such as ‘Extinction‘ and ‘Spectral.’

Is Prey on Hulu?

We have good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Prey’ is available for streaming on Hulu; you can stream the movie on the platform by heading here!

Is Prey on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video does not house ‘Prey’ but there are plenty of other options that are available on the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. You might enjoy watching ‘Planet Dune‘ and ‘Alien Conquest.’

Is Prey on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Prey’ is not included in HBO Max’s content library, so you will need to look for the science fiction action movie on other platforms. Meanwhile, you can put your HBO Max subscription to good use by tuning into other alternatives, such as ‘Riddick‘ and ‘Oblivion.’

Is Prey on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers have a reason to rejoice as ‘Prey’ is available for streaming on the platform. You can stream the sci-fi movie right here!

Where to Watch Prey Online?

Apart from Hulu and Disney+, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Prey’ online, be it streaming or purchasing. Thus, if you cannot wait to watch the movie, you might want to subscribe to Hulu or Disney+ and enjoy it, along with several other movies and TV shows.

How to Stream Prey For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers free access to its content for the first 30 days to its new subscribers. This simply means that you can take advantage of this trial period and stream ‘Prey’ for free. Since the movie is unavailable on any other digital platform that offers a trial period, there is currently no other way for you to stream the film free of cost. Having said that, we request our readers prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content rather than turn to illegal methods to do the same.

