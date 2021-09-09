Featuring stand-out performances by Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, and Bill Moseley, ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is a neo-noir western action movie that follows a criminal’s race against time for freedom that also turns out to be his path for redemption. Directed by Sion Sono, the movie, with its horror elements and action-packed drama, weaves a plot that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats to the very end. If you are also intrigued by the movie, then here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Prisoners of the Ghostland About?

Hero is a ruthless bank robber who has been behind bars for his crimes for a long time with no hope of getting out any time soon. However, when Bernice, the daughter of a wealthy warlord named The Governor, disappears into a dark supernatural universe, he arranges Hero’s escape to entrust him with the responsibility of retrieving the runaway. The notorious robber stands a chance to earn his freedom, but if he fails to get hold of Bernice in five days, the self-destructing leather suit that he is wearing will take his life. The story of redemption, action, and drama can get anyone hooked, and if you plan on watching the film, then here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is Prisoners of the Ghostland on Netflix?

Netflix’s current offering does not include ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland.’ People with a subscription to the streaming giant can watch ‘Polar.’

Is Prisoners of the Ghostland on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to check other platforms as ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is not included in its massive catalog of television shows and movies. However, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘In the Cut.’

Is Prisoners of the Ghostland on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime’s catalog does not include ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland,’ it is already available for rent/purchase as on-demand content. If you wish to watch the movie from the comfort of your home, then you can head here to pre-order it.

Is Prisoners of the Ghostland on HBO Max?

“Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is not available on HBO Max, and it is unlikely to be included in its catalog anytime soon. People with a subscription can alternatively stream ‘The Little Things‘ or ‘Collateral.’

Where to Watch Prisoners of the Ghostland Online?

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is slated to release on September 17, 2021, in theaters across the United States. People who love watching movies in cinema halls can head here to book their tickets right now. The neo-noir western action film is available for rent/purchase on iTunes and Vudu, while Spectrum can also be used to watch the movie online. Popular Video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Redbox are expected to include the film in their catalogs in the near future. We also recommend checking DirecTV as soon as the movie releases.

How to Stream Prisoners of the Ghostland for Free?

Since ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is only releasing theatrically, and on VOD platforms for rent or purchase, it is currently not possible to watch it free of cost. Cord-cutters will have to wait for its availability on platforms that offer a free trial which is unlikely to happen any time soon. However, we recommend our readers to watch their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

