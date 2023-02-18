Is Project Wolf Hunting on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Project Wolf Hunting’ is a South Korean science fiction action thriller movie that follows a group of dangerous criminals who get loose on a cargo ship and get into a gory and violent battle against the police officers on board. The crime thriller film features brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Seo In-guk, Jang Dong-yoon, Choi Gwi-hwa, Park Ho-san, and Jung So-min.

The Kim Hong-seon directorial opened to generally positive reviews from critics with most of them praising its bloody and violent display along with the impressive performances from the cast. So, if you are into such action thrillers, you might be interested in learning more about this South Korean movie. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Project Wolf Hunting About?

Set in a cargo ship that transports criminals from the Philippines to South Korea, the narrative revolves around a group of dangerous criminals who plot their escape with the help of a sinister entity with superhuman abilities. When they break free of their restraints and all hell breaks loose on the ship, the criminals and the evil force work together to launch a brutal and bloody riot against all the special agents on board. Do you wish to find out if the criminals manage to escape? Well, for that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Project Wolf Hunting on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix doesn’t house ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ on its expansive platform. However, you can turn to similar movies that the streaming giant consists of, such as ‘Blood Red Sky.’ Although set in a plane instead of a ship, it also involves the theme of hijacking and a lot of gory violence on board.

Is Project Wolf Hunting on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you can choose to watch other alternatives that the platform houses, including ‘Captain Phillips.’ It is also set inside a container ship like ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ and follows a group of pirates that hijack the ship and cause terror.

Is Project Wolf Hunting on Hulu?

Despite Hulu’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, it does not include ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ in its catalog. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much as you can put your subscription to good use by checking out similar films, such as ‘Underwater.’

Is Project Wolf Hunting on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you have the option of purchasing the thriller movie on the streaming giant. To get more information about the same, you can head over here! Meanwhile, you can use your regular subscription to get access to other alternatives like ‘Friday the 13th‘ and ‘Hellraiser.’ Although the storylines are different, the presence of a villain with superhuman abilities wreaking havoc is what makes the two movies similar to ‘Project Wolf Hunting.’

Where to Watch Project Wolf Hunting Online?

You have the option to stream ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ on Hoopla. Besides that, you can also watch the South Korean film online by purchasing the film on DirecTV, Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream Project Wolf Hunting For Free?

Unfortunately, there is no way for you to stream ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ free of cost at the moment. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and hope that the horror thriller movie lands on any of the digital platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we humbly request our readers to steer clear of resorting to illegal methods to watch their favorite content and instead, pay for the content they wish to consume.

