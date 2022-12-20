Is Puss in Boots The Last Wish on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A stand-alone sequel of the 2011 movie ‘Puss in Boots,’ which itself is a spin-off of the 2001 film ‘Shrek,’ ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is an animated adventure comedy movie that follows the titular character who has already used eight out of his nine lives and hence, must tread carefully now. Directed by Joel Crawford, the animated characters are brought to life by the captivating and familiar voices of some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, including Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, and John Mulaney.

Upon its premiere, the sixth installment in the ‘Shrek’ franchise opened to mostly positive reviews from critics as they praise the animations and entertaining tale about how we should not take our lives for granted. If you have been a fan of the franchise, you must be excited to learn more about this adventure film. In that case, we are here to provide you with all the necessary details, including where you can watch it!

What is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish About?

The narrative revolves around Puss, also known as El Macho Gato, who has now lost eight out of his nine lives, making him realize the importance of life. Now, he must embark on an adventurous quest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore all of his lost lives. However, with only one life left to spare, Puss has to be cautious and take help from his former partner turned nemesis, Kitty Soft Paws. The two are accompanied by the chatty and cheerful puppy named Perro. If you wish to follow the trio on their journey, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Where to Watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Online?

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ has been exclusively released in theaters, which means that there is currently no way for you to watch the action comedy movie online. So, if your patience is running thin and you wish to catch Puss in action on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Puss in Boots: The Last Wish For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms as of writing. This simply means that you don’t have the option of streaming the movie for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. With that being said, we request our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions and show their support for cinematic art instead of resorting to illegal ways to do the same.

