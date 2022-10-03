Is Quantum Leap on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created by Donald P. Bellisario, ‘Quantum Leap’ is a sci-fi drama series that serves as a reboot of his original eponymous show. Set thirty years after Dr. Sam Beckett mysteriously goes inside the Quantum Leap accelerator, a new group of scientists led by physicist Dr. Ben Song tries to revive the project.

Unbeknownst to everyone, the latter has hidden plans with the machine and decides to jump back into the past. Featuring a talented cast headed by Raymond Lee, the mystery show explores the fascinating concept of time travel and continues the legacy of the parent show. Now, if you’re curious about the reboot, here is everything you need to know.

What is Quantum Leap About?

Dr. Ben Song and his team of physicists try to revive the Quantum Leap accelerator and study its workings thirty years after Dr. Sam Beckett’s disappearance. However, without informing anyone, the former uses a new code and travels back in time, aided by his fiancée, Addison Augustine.

When Dr. Song unknowingly gets lost in the past like his predecessor, he starts impersonating other people and alters history to make his way back to the present. He is further guided by Addison, who is visible to him as a hologram that only he can access. If you wish to discover if Dr. Song succeeds or suffers the same fate as Dr. Beckett, you need to watch the show, and this is how you can do so!

Is Quantum Leap on Netflix?

No, ‘Quantum Leap’ is not a part of Netflix’s vast content catalog. Nevertheless, there are numerous other options on the streamer if you wish to enjoy time travel shows. We recommend you to watch ‘Dark‘ and ‘Russian Doll.’

Is Quantum Leap on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Quantum Leap’ is unavailable on Hulu. Although, you can put your subscription to good use and watch similar shows like ‘Future Man‘ and ‘12 Monkeys.’

Is Quantum Leap on Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can buy or rent ‘Quantum Leap’ on Amazon Prime here. Furthermore, you can find equally exciting alternatives in the streaming giant’s regular offerings. ‘Tales from the Loop‘ and ‘Paper Girls,’ both centering around time travel, will be right up your alley.

Is Quantum Leap on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Quantum Leap’ on other streaming platforms but can turn to similar shows the streamer offers, such as ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife‘ and ‘Doctor Who.’ The former features a couple separated by time travel, just like Dr. Song and Addison. On the other hand, the latter follows a Time Lord who jumps through time and space dimensions, whose adventures will likely remind you of our hero in ‘Quantum Leap.’

Where to Watch Quantum Leap Online?

‘Quantum Leap’ is available for streaming on Peacock and NBC’s official website. Moreover, you can stream the show on Spectrum On Demand, DirecTV, FuboTV, XFinity, and YouTube TV. Other than that, you can rent or purchase episodes on Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

How to Stream Quantum Leap For Free?

Luckily, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to new users, while Peacock, FuboTV, and YouTube TV provide free access to their content for the first 7 days. Additionally, XFinity has a one-month free trial offer for first-time subscribers, so you can use any of these offers to watch ‘Quantum Leap’ without a dime. That said, we advise our readers not to resort to illegal means to watch their favorite content and always pay for relevant channels.

