Is Quasi on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 1831 novel titled ‘The Hunchback of Notre-Dame’ by Victor Hugo, ‘Quasi’ is a historical satirical comedy movie that follows an unlucky hunchback. He finds himself in the middle of a feud between two influential figures while dealing with his troubled personal life. Directed by Kevin Heffernan, one of the core members of Broken Lizard, the comedy film features hilarious performances from Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske. So, if you are a fan of period dramas and satirical comedies, you must be eager to learn more about this movie, including where you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Quasi About?

The narrative revolves around a hapless and downtrodden hunchback named Quasi who yearns for nothing else but love in his life. Already dealing with various issues in his personal life, he finds things getting much more complicated when he gets pulled into the murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France, as each relies on the misfit to get rid of the other. Now that your interest has been piqued, here are all the ways you can watch the period film yourself!

Is Quasi on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Quasi’ in its expansive collection. However, thanks to the streaming giant’s limitless collection of movies and TV shows, you have plenty of excellent alternatives at your disposal, such as ‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian‘ and ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail.’

Is Quasi on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Quasi’ on other platforms as it is unavailable on the streamer. Alternatively, you can turn to similar films that HBO Max offers, including ‘Blazing Saddles‘ and ‘Time Bandits.’

Is Quasi on Disney+?

We hate to tell you that ‘Quasi’ is not included in Disney’s extensive content catalog. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other period films on the platform, such as ‘Ever After: A Cinderella’s Story.’

Is Quasi on Hulu?

We bring great news for Hulu subscribers! ‘Quasi’ is exclusively available for streaming on Hulu, and you can catch the comedy movie right here!

Is Quasi on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Quasi’ is unavailable for streaming on Amazon Prime. Nevertheless, you can always choose to watch similar period films on the streaming giant. You will likely enjoy watching ‘Flashback‘ and ‘Lady of the Manor.’ Although the storylines are far from similar, they are also historical comedy films like ‘Quasi.’

Where to Watch Quasi Online?

Apart from Hulu, there is no other way to watch ‘Quasi’ online, whether by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you buy a subscription plan to watch the movie right now!

How to Stream Quasi For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to all its new subscribers. Thus, you can make the most of this offer and stream ‘Quasi’ free of cost. That said, we encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to get access to their favorite content rather than resort to illegal methods to do the same.

