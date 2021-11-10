Is Ragdoll on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on Daniel Cole’s namesake novel, ‘Ragdoll’ is a thriller crime drama series that centers upon the ghastly murder of six individuals by a prolific serial killer who is not afraid of going after the cops. When the inquiry begins, the antagonist begins to play with the minds of the investigating officers by directly challenging and engaging them in a well-planned cat and mouse game. Starring Lucy Hale, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Ali Cook, and Thalissa Teixeira, the mystery crime show is written by Freddy Syborn. Here’s everything you need to know about its premise or streaming information.

What is Ragdoll About?

DS Nathan Rose has just rejoined his fellow colleagues on the field after being demoted when he learns about the grotesque murder of six people who are then stitched together as one hideous corpse. The crime scene shakes all the investigating officers to their core, who immediately begin the hunt for the deranged murderer. However, to their surprise, their adversary is not afraid of them and has the confidence to tease the investigators with a list of potential victims. What makes his warning especially horrifying is that he mentions Rose’s name- ingeniously alluding that he has an eye on them.

With DI Emily Baxter, his boss and friend on his side, along with the support of his colleagues DC Lake Edmonds and DCI Terrence Simmons, Nathan keep his demotion and the warnings aside to give the case everything he has- only to be haunted be chased and haunted by his dark past. As the story unfolds, the hunt for the serial killer becomes and more personal for Rose, and his life begins to fall apart in the process.

Is Ragdoll on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows, but ‘Ragdoll’ is not included in it. If you wish to watch other thriller shows, then you may like ‘The Chestnut Man‘ or ‘The Valhalla Murders.’

Is Ragdoll on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for other alternatives to watch the thriller series since it is currently not available on the platform. We recommend our readers watch ‘Big Sky‘ or ‘Hannibal‘ instead.

Is Ragdoll on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Ragdoll.’ The show is also not available as on-demand content on the platform. Viewers looking for something similar can alternatively watch ‘Absentia‘ or ‘Grantchester.’

Is Ragdoll on HBO Max?

Since ‘Ragdoll’ is not accessible on HBO Max, subscribers can alternatively stream ‘C.B. Strike‘ or ‘Luther.’

Where to Watch Ragdoll Online?

‘Ragdoll’ is exclusively streaming in the United States on AMC+. If you are subscribed to the platform, then you can head here to watch the thriller series. In the United Kingdom, fans can look for the show on Alibi as soon as it is released in the region.

How to Stream Ragdoll for Free?

AMC+ comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, if you wish to watch it free of charge, then you can use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

