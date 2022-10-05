Is Reincarnated as a Sword on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by the light novel series of the same name written by Yuu Tanaka, ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ or ‘Tensei shitara Ken Deshita’ is a fantasy isekai series that follows an unnamed man who is reborn as a magical sword in another world after getting killed. After gaining powers, he meets a cat girl named Fran who becomes his worthy wielder after rescuing her people using him. Once they become acquainted with each other, the duo embarks on misadventures around the world as they get to know one another better. In case you plan to watch it, then here are all the streaming details you will need.

What is Reincarnated as a Sword About?

An ordinary man after getting killed is reborn in another world. However, instead of retaining his human form, he finds out that he has become a magical sword. But with powers like telekinesis, he slays monsters and gains new abilities along the way, until he gets stuck in a forest waiting for his worthy wielder. Meanwhile, Fran a girl from the tribe named Black Cats, who has lived a life of misery and enslavement finds herself and her people in a world of trouble.

When bear monsters attack, her people are slaughtered one after another and she is forced to fight back. That’s when she lucky discovers the magical sword and uses it to confront the bear monster. Once the battle is over, she named him Shishou and the two together embark on misadventures around the world.

Is Reincarnated as a Sword on Netflix?

‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ is currently not accessible on Netflix. The show will not be arriving on the streaming giant any time soon, so subscribers can watch other shows like ‘Dorohedoro.’

Is Reincarnated as a Sword on Hulu?

If you are looking for the isekai series on Hulu, then you will probably be disappointed since the anime is unavailable on the platform. However, one can alternatively watch other isekai shows on the streamer like ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?.’

Is Reincarnated as a Sword on Amazon Prime?

‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offering. Therefore, people with a subscription can stream other shows on the platform such as ‘Grimoire of Zero.’

Is Reincarnated as a Sword on Crunchyroll?

The isekai anime is currently unavailable on Crunchyroll. Viewers who are looking for a series of the same genre will probably enjoy watch ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.’

Is Reincarnated as a Sword on Funimation?

Funimations’ massive catalog of anime shows and films does not include ‘Reincarnated as a Sword.’ Since the show is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform any time soon, we recommend our readers watch ‘Overlord.’

Where to Watch Reincarnated as a Sword Online?

‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ is all set to release on October 5, 2022, in the United States on HIDIVE. People who plan to watch the anime can stream all the latest episodes here.

How to Stream Reincarnated as a Sword for Free?

HIDIVE comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Viewers who wish to stream the show free of cost can use the offer as long as they watch all the episodes within one week. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

