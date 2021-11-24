Is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ is a horror film directed by Johannes Roberts. Based on the first and second video games by Capcom, the movie is the seventh installment of the live-action film series. Starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Robbie Amell, Neal McDonough, and Donal Logue, the action movie explores the origins of the Spencer Mansion and the mystery of Raccoon City. Fans of the media franchise must be eager to learn more about the film as well as how to watch it. Let’s dive in and find out more!

What is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City About?

Set in 1998, ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ centers upon the eponymous decaying town in the Midwest, which once used to be home to the pharma company called Umbrella Corporation. However, as the company closed down operations and moved out of Raccoon City, it left the city in shambles. But that’s not all it left behind, as a sinister force is set free in the absence of the pharmaceutical corporation. As a result, nothing is the same in Raccoon City and the responsibility lies on the shoulders of a handful of people to get to the bottom of the matter. Now, let us look at the options that are available if you want to watch the movie.

Is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ is not a part of Netflix’s catalog and is unlikely to ever be. But the streaming giant has an array of similar films that you might like to watch, such as ‘Day of the Dead: Bloodline’ and ‘Things Heard & Seen.’

Is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Hulu?

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ is not available on Hulu. However, the streamer has other horror-action flicks to keep you entertained. We recommend ‘Resident Evil: Retribution’ and ‘Shadow in the Cloud.’

Is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video has a wide range of horror films in its video library but ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ is not one of them. Instead, we can suggest similar movies that you can watch on the online platform. They are ‘Black as Night’ and ‘Train to Busan.’

Is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on HBO Max?

No, ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ is not streaming on HBO Max, and is not likely to do so anytime soon. On the other hand, you can watch horror movies like ‘Ouija: Origin of Evil’ and ‘Trick ‘r Treat.’

Where to Watch Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Online?

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ premiered in theatres in the USA on November 24, 2021. So, the movie is not available on any online platform as of now. But watching the movie in theatres can be an exciting experience. You can check show timings and book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City for Free?

Since the movie released in theatres and is not streaming on any online platforms, it is presently not possible to watch the film free of cost. Moreover, we encourage our readers to refrain from using any illegal methods to watch their favorite films and TV shows.

