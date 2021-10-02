Is Restaurant to Another World Season 2 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Hulu?

Developed from a light novel series written by Junpei Inuzuka and illustrated by Katsumi Enami, ‘Restaurant to Another World’ or ‘Isekai Shokudou’ is an isekai cooking fantasy TV anime that revolves around the Western Restaurant Nekoya, where patrons from an alternate fantasy world come to dine every Saturday. The first season of the anime aired from July 4, 2017, to September 19, 2017. The second season premiered on October 2, 2021. If you want to know more about the plot of the series and where to stream season 2 of the anime, we got you covered.

What Is Restaurant to Another World Season 2 About?

About ten years before the series timeline, Master or Tenshu inherited Nekoya from his grandfather after the latter’s death. Master is a remarkable chef and serves predominantly western food with a Japanese twist. There are two employees at the restaurant. Aletta is a demon girl hailing from the Demon Kingdom. She works at Nekoya every Saturday. Kuro is a dragon who is worshipped as a goddess of darkness by several races. After transforming into a black-haired elf, she began working at Nekoya. While the restaurant is an ordinary eatery on the weekdays, it welcomes patrons from the other world on Saturdays. In season 2, new characters will be introduced as the Master continues to prepare new dishes for his customers.

Is Restaurant to Another World Season 2 on Netflix?

No, ‘Restaurant to Another World’ season 2 is not on Netflix. However, fans of cooking shows can check out ‘Samurai Gourmet,’ a live-action web series developed from Masayuki Kusumi’s essay and the namesake manga. The story follows Takeshi Kasumi, who has recently retired from his work. Trying to find better ways to utilize his time, Kusumi becomes a food and drink connoisseur, which brings out his inner self as a wandering samurai.

Is Restaurant to Another World Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Restaurant to Another World’ season 2 is not on Amazon Prime. Alternatively, viewers can watch ‘Jashin-chan Dropkick’ or ‘Dropkick on My Devil!’ on the platform. It follows demon Jashin-chan after she is called to the human realm by Yurine Hanazono. Much to Jashin’s dismay, she realizes that Yurine has no idea how to send her back, so she is stuck where she is now. Jashin subsequently becomes Yurine’s roommate, and hilarity ensues.

Is Restaurant to Another World Season 2 on Hulu?

No, ‘Restaurant to Another World’ season 2 is not on Hulu. However, the first two seasons of ‘Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma’ is available on the platform. And season 4 can be watched on Hulu+ Live TV for $64.99 per month. The anime revolves around Yukihira Souma, who aspires to become a chef at his father’s family restaurant. When he begins to attend Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute, his mind and taste buds open up to the experience of the world.

Where to Stream Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Online?

International viewers can catch the episodes of ‘Restaurant to Another World’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan.

How to Stream Restaurant to Another World Season 2 for Free?

As the second season is available on Crunchyroll, interested viewers can watch the show by activating their two-week trial period. After that, they have to pay their subscription fee, and we always encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume.

Read More: Best Cooking Anime