Is Rick and Morty Season 6 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime, or Disney+?

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, ‘Rick and Morty‘ is an adult animated science fiction series that chronicles the interdimensional adventures that the mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his fretful grandson Morty Smith indulge in together. The animated show features the voices of a talented group of individuals, comprising Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke. If you have been following the series since its inaugural iteration, you must be excited to know all about its sixth season, including where you can watch it. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is Rick and Morty Season 6 About?

Just like in previous seasons, in season 6 of ‘Rick and Morty,’ we get to witness the eponymous characters embark on a set of brand new and exciting intergalactic adventures. The adult animated show is bound to tickle your funny bones as it has done in the past while taking you on their journey, full of surprises and dinosaurs. Moreover, to make things even more interesting, Jerry, Beth, and Summer return for the sixth installment. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can catch the series yourself!

Is Rick and Morty Season 6 on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 on its platform. But if you are looking for some adult animated shows to watch, you can turn to the ones that the streaming giant houses, such as ‘BoJack Horseman‘ and ‘Big Mouth.’

Is Rick and Morty Season 6 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for the sixth season of ‘Rick and Morty’ on other platforms as it is not accessible on the streamer. However, you can enjoy watching the first five seasons of ‘Rick and Morty’ on the platform, by heading over here. Moreover, you might also want to check out ‘The Venture Bros..’

Is Rick and Morty Season 6 on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you have the option to purchase it on the streaming giant. You can learn more about it by heading over here! If you are looking for something accessible with your regular subscriptions, you can turn to other alternatives on the platform, such as ‘Fugget About It‘ and ‘Fairfax.’

Is Rick and Morty Season 6 on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed as ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 is not available on the platform. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out some excellent alternatives that the streamer hosts. We recommend you watch ‘Teenage Euthanasia‘ and Superjail!.’

Is Rick and Morty Season 6 on Disney+?

Unfortunately, the sixth season of ‘Rick and Morty’ is not available on Disney+ either. Alternatively, you can make use of your subscription and enjoy watching ‘Gravity Falls‘ and ‘The Replacements.’

Where to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 on Adult Swim. Besides that, you have the option to stream the adult animated sitcom on DirecTV, FuboTV, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream Rick and Morty Season 6 For Free?

Fortunately, Adult Swim provides all its users with free access to its content, including ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6. Moreover, DirecTV and FuboTV grants free access to their content for the first five and seven days to their new subscribers, respectively. Thus, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream the sixth season of the show for free. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content instead of turning to unethical means to do the same.

