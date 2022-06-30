Is Rocketry on OTT, Netflix, Prime, or Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Directed by R. Madhavan, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is an Indian biographical movie about aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, who works in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Through hard work and dedication, Nambi soon becomes one of the biggest contributors to India’s space program. However, Nambi’s life is turned upside down when he is arrested on charges of espionage despite being innocent. Echoing the sentiment of the movie’s director, writer, and lead actor, R. Madhavan, the film is a tale of one of India’s unsung heroes and the tragedy that befalls him. The portrayal of the real-life thrilling espionage case of 1994 is one you truly do not want to miss out on. If you want to know just how to watch the biopic, we have your back!

What is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect About?

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ explores the life of S. Nambi Narayanan from his foray into Princeton University to crucial his role in ISRO. However, when the Kerala police state captures a woman from the Maldives for espionage, Nambi soon finds himself behind bars for a crime he did not commit. As the days go by, his trauma keeps increasing while his carefully built reputation lies shattered on the floor. The movie’s depiction of one of the most crucial cases in Indian legal history is not to miss. If you cannot wait to check it out yourself, here’s how you can do it.

Is Rocketry on Netflix?

No, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer other movies based on real-life cases from India, like ‘No One Killed Jessica.’ The film is an adaptation of the events that occurred in the aftermath of Jessica Lal’s murder. You can also check out the proceeding that followed in the aftermath of one of the most famous murder cases in India in ‘Talvar.’

Is Rocketry on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime does not host ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ on its platform as of writing. Instead, Prime Users can utilize their membership to watch ‘Sarbjit.’ The movie tells the story of Sarbjit Singh (Randeep Hooda), an Indian citizen who accidentally crosses the border while drunk and is arrested in Pakistan. Sarbjit is accused of being a spy and is blamed for the bomb blasts in Lahore, Pakistan. His family, including his sister Dalbir Kaur (Aishwarya Rai), try their hardest to free Sarbjit.

Is Rocketry on Hotstar+?

While Hotstar+ does not have ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,’ the platform does offer excellent alternatives. You can watch the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Mangal,’ which is loosely based on the people involved in India’s Mars Mission, here. For another Indian movie based on real-life law enforcement and courtroom proceedings, check out ‘Pink.’

Where to Watch Rocketry Online?

As of writing, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is not available on any online platforms. However, the movie is most likely available in theatres near you. To book your tickets for the R. Madhavan starrer, head here.

How to Stream Rocketry for Free?

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is not available on any digital platforms for free. We request our readers to not use any illegal means to stream or download their favorite movies. Paying relevant platforms in order to enjoy your beloved films goes a long way in helping those involved in its making.

