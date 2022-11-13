Is Rogue Heroes on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ is a six-part live-action series directed by Tom Shankland and based on Ben Macintyre’s novel of the same name. Set against the backdrop of WWII, the historical drama series follows the events of a Special Forces Unit called the SAS. With action packed scenes and heartfelt performances by Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Tom Glynn Carney, Theo Barklem Biggs, Sofia Boutella, and Dominic West, the film contains several real-life inspired references to historical events of the WWII. If you enjoy heartfelt historical drama series based on real evets, you would want to know more about the series and where you can watch it. Well, we have got you covered.

What is Rogue Heroes About?

SAS: Rogue Heroes is set in 1941 during World War II and follows the story of a young officer named David Stirling who is injured after a training exercise gone wrong. He makes the decision to start his own unit, which would eventually be known as the Special Air Service (SAS). The historical drama series is described by BBC as “rich with action and set-pieces” and is an “exhilarating story of renegade men taking monumental risks in extraordinary circumstances. If you are curious to know about the struggles of the SAS unit and are eager to watch some action-packed desert scenes with tanks and guns against German soldiers, you would definitely want to watch the series. Here are all the ways you can watch it.

Is Rogue Heroes on Netflix?

No, ‘Rogue Heroes’ is not a part of Netflix’s wide range of interesting shows and movies. However, you can catch some great alternatives in the historical drama genre on the platform, such as ‘The Forgotten Battle,’ ‘The Bombardment,’ and ‘The Liberator.’

Is Rogue Heroes on Hulu?

Unfortunately for Hulu subscribers, ‘Rogue Heroes’ is not streaming on Hulu. Alternatively, you are in for a great treat with the platform’s other historical drama shows or films, such as ‘The East’ and ‘They Shall Not Grow Old.’

Is Rogue Heroes on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately for Amazon Prime subscribers, ‘Rogue Heroes’ is not streaming on the platform. Nevertheless, you are in luck with some similar historical dramas, such as ‘1917’ and ‘Fury’.

Is Rogue Heroes on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look elsewhere to watch ‘Rogue Heroes,’ as it is not included in the platform’s extensive library of series and films. However, check out the various alternatives HBO Max offers its subscribers that will definitely quench your thirst for great historical dramas, such as ‘Band of Brothers.’

Where To Watch Rogue Heroes Online?

‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ is an EPIX original series and can be streamed on the platform. You’re in luck if you have a membership to the streaming service. On EPIX’s official website, you may easily access the show and watch it from the convenience of your home. If you don’t already have a membership, we advise getting one right away so you can watch the historical drama series without any interruptions.

How to Stream Rogue Heroes For Free?

By free downloading the streaming service and signing up, you may watch the show without interruption. By choosing the 7-day free trial, new EPIX subscribers may watch the program on the site without having to pay any additional fees. Given that, we advise our readers to purchase the necessary subscriptions rather than employing illegal methods to access their favorite shows.

Read More: 10 Best Historical Movies of 2019.