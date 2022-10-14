Is Rosaline on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 2012 novel titled ‘When You Were Mine’ by Rebecca Serle, which in itself is inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ‘Rosaline’ is a romantic comedy movie that is told from the point of view of Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline. Directed by Karen Maine, the historical film features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Bradley Whitford, and Minnie Driver. Thus, if you are interested in hearing the titular character’s side of the story, you must be eager to know all about the film. Here are the necessary details you might want to know!

What is Rosaline About?

Set in 14th-century Italy, ‘Rosaline’ is a comedic take on Shakespeare’s tragic romantic love story as it tells the untold story of Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline, who Romeo pursues before Juliet. When he cuts her off upon meeting Juliet, she lets her jealousy dictate her actions, and plans to spoil the romance between the two and get Romeo back, all for herself. In case you are wondering where you can watch the rom-com yourself, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Rosaline on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Rosaline’ is unavailable for streaming on Netflix. But don’t let it stop you from checking out some excellent alternatives that the streaming giant houses, like ‘Persuasion‘ and ‘Lady J.’

Is Rosaline on Hulu?

We bring good news for Hulu subscribers! Yes, ‘Rosaline’ is available for streaming on Hulu. You can watch the period romantic movie right here!

Is Rosaline on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Rosaline’ on its platform but that doesn’t mean that the streaming giant has nothing to offer along the same lines. In fact, there are plenty of alternatives that you can turn to, using your subscription. You can enjoy watching ‘Catherine Called Birdy‘ and ‘Love and Friendship.’

Is Rosaline on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Rosaline’ on other streamers as it is not available for streaming on the platform. However, you have the option to check out similar movies that HBO Max houses, like ‘Anna Karenina‘ and ‘Downton Abbey.’

Where to Watch Rosaline Online?

Apart from Hulu, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Rosaline’ online. So, we suggest that you subscribe to the platform and catch the rom-com film for yourself.

How to Stream Rosaline For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu gives free access to its content for the first 30 days to its new subscribers. This means that you can make the most of this offer and stream ‘Rosaline’ for free. With that being said, we encourage our readers to always pay for the relevant subscription to watch their favorite movies and TV shows instead of turning to illegal ways to do the same.

Read More: Where Was Hulu’s Rosaline Filmed?