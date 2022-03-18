Is Salute on OTT, Netflix, Prime, Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saniya Iyappan, ‘Salute’ is an Indian Malayalam-language mystery thriller film. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial revolves around Aravind Karunakaran, an ordinary sub-inspector who is struggling with the horrific memories of an old unsolved crime that he once investigated. Despite being on a long leave now, he continues to dig around, looking for possible blind spots in the hope that they may help him solve the cold case. Unfortunately, his unofficial actions only complicate his relationship with law enforcement authorities, potentially putting his life in danger. Curious to learn more about the films’ premise or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Salute About?

Aravind Karunakaran, as a young, intelligent man, joins the police force by following the footsteps of his elder brother Ajith Karunakaran, a respected senior officer. He hopes to serve the people, but things do not go as he has planned after he begins his investigation of a murder case. The case turns out to be tragic for Aravind, as it creates differences with Ajith, and he eventually has to take a long leave. Unfortunately, the cold case continues to haunt him, and the inspector decides to do everything within his powers to find out the truth. As he launches his own investigation and gathers new clues, Aravind slowly appears to come close to the harsh reality. But does he manage to solve the murder case? In order to find out, you will have to watch ‘Salute.’ Here’s how you can do that.

Where to Watch Salute Online?

Although ‘Salute’ was supposed to premiere in theaters, the producers later decided to go for a direct-to-streaming release. The film was released directly on SonyLIV on March 17, 2022. So, people who wish to watch the Rosshan Andrrews directorial must get a subscription to the platform. In case you already have one, then you can watch ‘Salute’ here.

Is Salute on Netflix?

The streaming giant does not have ‘Salute’ in its massive catalog. People who have a subscription to the streaming giant can enjoy other films like ‘Grandmaster.’

Is Salute on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include the Rosshan Andrrews directorial. The film is also highly unlikely to arrive on the website as on-demand content even in the future. Therefore, Prime subscribers who are looking for something similar can instead watch ‘Ratsasan‘ or ‘Silence.’

Is Salute on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will have to look for the mystery thriller film on some other platform as it is not accessible on the streamer as of now. However, we encourage our readers to alternatively stream ‘Murder On the Orient Express‘ or ‘Police Police.‘

How to Stream Salute for Free?

Sadly, SonyLIV does not have a free trial as of now. Therefore, you can not watch the film free of cost and must get a subscription to the streamer. We recommend our readers refrain from using illegal means.

