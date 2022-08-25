Is Samaritan on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Samaritan‘ is an exciting superhero movie that follows a young boy and his frantic search for a superhero that people believe disappeared twenty-five years ago. Directed by director Julius Avery, the film has an ensemble cast, including extraordinary talents like Sylvester Stallone, Javon Walton, and Pilou Asbæk, among others. If you are a massive superhero fan and want to learn more about this movie, including the platform where you can catch it, we have you covered!

What Is Samaritan About?

‘Samaritan’ takes place in a world that witnessed an epic battle between good and evil about twenty-five years ago. However, in the aftermath of the battle, people notice that the famous superhero, also named Samaritan, has disappeared into thin air. In the years that follow, the people ease back into their everyday life, and Samaritan is almost forgotten. However, a young boy starts believing that the superhero is still around and thus begins the search for his idol.

Is Samaritan on Netflix?

Unfortunately, a subscription to Netflix will not let you watch Samaritan. However, one can satisfy themselves with equally brilliant offerings such as ‘Spawn,’ ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ and ‘Thunder Force.’

Is Samaritan on Hulu?

No, we are sorry to report that ‘Samaritan’ is not a part of Hulu’s expansive library. However, we are sure viewers will enjoy similar films like ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine,’ and ‘Ghost Rider.’

Is Samaritan on Prime Video?

We are delighted to report that ‘Samaritan’ is exclusively available on Prime Video. You can catch the superhero movie here!

Is Samaritan on HBO Max?

No, HBO’s Max’s massive library does not contain ‘Samaritan.’ However, the streaming service offers boatloads of superhero entertainment through titles like ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Joker,’ and ‘The Mask.’

Where To Watch Samaritan Online?

Since ‘Samaritan’ is a Prime Video Original, there is no other way to watch the movie apart from catching it on the platform. Thus, people interested can subscribe to Prime Video and get access to its entire collection.

How To Stream Samaritan For Free?

We are delighted to report that Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial for new users that interested people can use to watch ‘Samaritan.’ However, that being said, we always ask our readers to pay for their entertainment and discourage them from obtaining it through illegal methods.

