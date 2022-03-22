Is Sanditon on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Sanditon‘ is a historical drama series that revolves around Charlotte Heywood, who leaves behind her rural town and starts afresh in Sanditon, a fishing village that is trying to become a seaside resort. Based on an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen and created by Andrew Davies, the period drama features outstanding performances by Crystal Clarke, Rose Williams, Kate Ashfield, Kris Marshall, and Charlotte Spencer. Are you curious to know more about ‘Sanditon’ and how you can stream it? Here’s all you need to know!

What is Sanditon About?

Charlotte Heywood moves away from her hometown, looking for a fresh start in Sanditon. She looks forward to her new life and is keen to experience all the things that the town has in store for her. It does not take her long to realize that although the fishing village is beautiful, the inhabitants are deceitful and ambitious. One day, she runs into a handsome young man named Sidney, who is the younger brother of the enthusiastic entrepreneur Tom Parker. The rivalry between Charlotte and Sidney comes with some unexpected perils, but is love on the cards for them? To find out, you will need to watch the show, and here are all the ways you can do that.

Is Sanditon on Netflix?

No, you will not find ‘Sanditon’ in the expansive collection of movies and TV shows on Netflix. But if you are into historical drama series, you have the option to stream ‘Bridgerton‘ and ‘The Crown.’

Is Sanditon on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the historical drama on other platforms because it is not available on the streamer. However, there are similar shows that you can watch on Hulu, such as ‘Mrs. America‘ and ‘Harlots.’

Is Sanditon on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Sanditon’ is available on Amazon Prime Video with the PBS Masterpiece add-on. However, you can even buy or rent the series on the streaming giant. You can learn more about these viewing options here.

Is Sanditon on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Sanditon’ is not available to stream on HBO Max. On the other hand, there are other alternatives that subscribers can enjoy. Some of them are ‘The Gilded Age‘ and ‘Catherine the Great.’

Where to Watch Sanditon Online?

‘Sanditon’ airs on PBS, so you can watch the drama series on the PBS’ official website. Apart from the Amazon Prime Video+PBS Masterpiece option, you can also watch the show by live-streaming on DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. In addition, the historical drama series is available on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube.

How to Stream Sanditon for Free?

YouTube TV and the PBS Masterpiece add-on with Amazon Prime Video currently provide a 7-day free trial to their new subscribers. Apart from these options, you can also take advantage of DirecTV’s 5-day free trial offer. However, these are all temporary solutions as they allow first-time subscribers to only watch a few episodes before they start being charged for the subscription. But we advise our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to illegal means.

