Is Sardar Udham on OTT, Netflix, Prime, or Hotstar? Where to Watch it Online?

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, and Amol Parashar, ‘Sardar Udham’ is a biographical crime thriller movie directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film recounts the story of the titular Indian revolutionary who is known for avenging the deaths of innocent Indians who lost their lives in the cruel Jallianwala Bagh massacre. A leader in the Indian independence movement, Udham Singh made significant contributions in the struggle against English Colonialism and remained dedicated to the cause until his death in 1940. Decades after his passing, his sacrifices are still fondly remembered, and the Shoojit Sircar directorial captures his true story. Curious to learn more about it or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is Sardar Udham About?

On 13 April 1919, a peaceful crowd at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar gathered for Baisakhi, a spring harvest festival in the region. Meanwhile, a group of non-violent protesters also arrived there to express their unhappiness on the recent arrest of Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew and Dr. Satya Pal, two prominent Indian independence leaders. Although the crowd there was civil and never created any unnecessary nuisance, the peaceful protest was enough to infuriate the British Brigadier-General R. E. H. Dyer, who ordered a cruel massacre of the innocent people. The heinous crime sent shockwaves all over India, and one of the countless people who were deeply scarred by the incident was a young Udham Singh.

The revolutionary leader decided to avenge the death of his fellow countrymen and reached London in the 30s. During his stay there, his resolve grew stronger, and he ended up assassinating the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, Michael O’Dwyer. In case you wish to learn the true story of this enigmatic revolutionary? Then you must watch ‘Sardar Udham’ and here’s how you can do that.

Is Sardar Udham on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘Sardar Udham’ in its lists of offerings. Therefore, subscribers will have to look for the film on other platforms, or they can also alternatively watch ‘Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom‘ or ‘Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower.‘

Is Sardar Udham on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers looking for ‘Sardar Udham’ on the streamer will, unfortunately, be disappointed since its massive catalog of films does not include the Shoojit Sircar directorial. Viewers who are looking for a somewhat similar movie may like ‘Vice‘ or ‘Chappaquiddick.’

Is Sardar Udham on Prime?

‘Sardar Udham’ is releasing exclusively on Amazon Prime worldwide. The streamer is available in 242 countries, which makes it one of the most popular OTT platforms on the planet. If you plan on watching the Vicky Kaushal-starrer, then you can head here. Viewers in India who are eagerly waiting for the film can use the aforementioned link to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Is Sardar Udham on HBO Max?

HBO Max has some really good films that should probably checkout but sadly ‘Sardar Udham’ is currently not included in its current catalog. However, if you happen to have a subscription to the platform, then we highly recommend watching movies like ‘Gandhi‘ or ‘Living With Lincoln.’

Where to Watch Sardar Udham Online?

Since ‘Sardar Udham’ is exclusively releasing on Amazon Prime, the film is currently not accessible on any other platform. It is also highly unlikely that the film will be available even on popular video-on-demand platforms in the future,

How to Stream Sardar Udham for Free?

We encourage our readers to avoid all illegal means and watch their favorite shows and movies online only after legally paying for them. However, if cord-cutters plan on watching the film free of cost, then there may be a way they can do that. Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers, which is more than enough time to enjoy the Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Read More: Best Biopic Movies