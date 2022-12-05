Is Savage Salvation on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Randall Emmett, ‘Savage Salvation’ (originally titled ‘Wash Me in the River’) is an action thriller movie that centers around Shelby, a recovering drug addict who goes on a rage-fuelled rampage across town to avenge the death of his fiancée. A sheriff and a detective team up to stop his vigilantism, fearing innocent lives will be taken. The adrenaline-packed narrative is brought to life by the stellar performances of actors like Robert De Niro, Jack Huston, and John Malkovich, keeping the audience hooked till the end. So, if you wish to know more about the movie, we have you covered!

What is Savage Salvation About?

After letting go of their drug addiction, Shelby and his girlfriend, Ruby, get engaged. Wanting a new beginning, the latter wishes to get baptized and washed in the local river. However, before the couple can proceed with their plans, Ruby is found dead from a drug overdose. Heartbroken and mad with a vengeance, Shelby sets out to bring down those responsible for her death. As he targets and kills all the local drug dealers to get to the kingpin, Coyote, he comes to the notice of Sheriff Church and Detective Zeppelin.

While the two sympathize with Shelby’s situation, they worry that his brand of justice might destroy the entire town’s peace. Thus, Church and Zeppelin race against time to stop him and make him realize the consequences of his rage before he does something drastic. Now, if your interest has been piqued and you want to know what happens next, here are all the ways you can watch the movie and find out.

Is Savage Salvation on Netflix?

No, ‘Savage Salvation’ is not a part of Netflix’s diverse collection of movies and TV show titles. Nevertheless, you can enjoy other exciting revenge thrillers on the streaming platform, such as ‘Kate‘ and ‘Lesson Plan.’ Interestingly, much like the Robert De Niro-starrer, the latter delves into the drug trade and its effect on society.

Is Savage Salvation on Hulu?

While Hulu does not have ‘Savage Salvation’ in its vast content library, you can utilize your subscription to watch some thrilling alternatives on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘A Score to Settle‘ and ‘Vendetta.’

Is Savage Salvation on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Savage Salvation’ is available on Amazon Prime; you can rent or buy the movie here. Moreover, you can use your regular plan to watch free action thrillers like ‘Memory‘ and ‘Wrath of Man.’ Although not about revenge per se, both movies are fast-paced and full of suspense, similar to the Randall Emmett directorial.

Is Savage Salvation on HBO Max?

HBO Max users will have to look for ‘Savage Salvation’ elsewhere because it is not in the streamer’s content catalog. Till then, you can check out iconic alternatives on the streaming giant, including ‘The Bourne Supremacy‘ and ‘Max Payne.’

Where to Watch Savage Salvation Online?

You can rent ‘Savage Salvation’ on VOD platforms like DirecTV and Spectrum On Demand, or you can rent or purchase the movie on Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. But if you wish to have a more immersive viewing experience, you can watch it in your nearest theatres. For that, you can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How to Stream Savage Salvation For Free?

Since ‘Savage Salvation’ is only available for rent or purchase as well as in select theatres, there is currently no way to watch the movie for free. All you can do is hope for it to land on online platforms that offer free trials to new users. That said, we always advise our readers to pay for relevant channels and not to use illegal methods to watch their favorite content.

