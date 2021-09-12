Inspired by a 1973 Swedish television series of the same name by Ingmar Bergman, ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ recounts the story of an ordinary couple with complex relationship issues. In its realistic portrayal of long-term love affairs, the miniseries manages to delve deeper into parenthood, betrayal, love, and resentment. Written by Hagai Levi and Amy Herzog, the miniseries stars Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, Sunita Mani, and Nicole Beharie. If you are curious to learn more about the show’s premise or where it can be streamed, then allow us to be your guide!

What is Scenes from a Marriage About?

Jonathan, an otherwise successful philosophy professor, is married to Mira, an ambitious tech executive, for quite some time. Although the couple once used to have passion and excitement in their relationship, they eventually grow apart over the years and slowly become indifferent to one another. The progressive and courageous pursuit of their desires and wishes move them further apart until their shared responsibilities ultimately bring them closer all over again.

Although physical intimacy ephemerally appears to have instilled a new passion and vigor in their relationship, the grim realities and conflicts are not hidden away for long, as the situation slowly spirals out of control. The show explores their story of desire, resentment, love, betrayal, and devotion and paints a realistic picture of the complexities of a long-term romantic relationship.

Is Scenes from a Marriage on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers who are looking for the show on the streaming giant will be disappointed as ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ is currently not part of the platform’s catalog. Viewers looking for something similar can instead watch ‘Marriage Story,’ which offers an intriguing insight into marriage and love.

Is Scenes from a Marriage on Hulu?

Although ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ is not part of Hulu’s basic subscription. People with a subscription to the streamer can get the HBO Max add-on (which costs $14.99/month) to watch the latest HBO shows live. It also gives access to exclusive HBO Max content.

Is Scenes from a Marriage on Amazon Prime?

People who are excited about ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ can check for the show’s availability on Amazon Prime here. Meanwhile, we recommend Prime subscribers alternatively stream ‘Same Kind of Different as Me.’

Is Scenes from a Marriage on HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers can rejoice since ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ is available for streaming on the platform. You can head here to enjoy the latest episodes of the miniseries.

How to Stream Scenes from a Marriage for Free?

Apart from its accessibility on HBO Max, ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ can also be watched on live TV streaming platforms such as DirecTV and YouTubeTV. The availability of the show on Video-on-demand platforms even in the future is highly unlikely. Viewers can watch the latest episodes of the series with the aforementioned information.

Where to Watch Scenes from a Marriage Online.

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial but DirecTV and YouTubeTV still come with a 7-day and 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Therefore, you can watch the miniseries for free, provided they do so in the trial period. However, we recommend our readers always watch their favorite shows online, only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Drama Romance Movies