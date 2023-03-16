Is School Spirits on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

‘School Spirits,’ starring Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Milo Manheim, and Spencer Macpherson, is a supernatural drama series that revolves around a teen girl who seems to be stuck in the afterlife as she investigates her own unexpected disappearance. Created by Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud, the series is based on the forthcoming graphic novel by the Trinruds. Upon its premiere, the critics did not shy away from acknowledging the commendable onscreen performances of the talented cast and praising the overall concept of the show. Given the unique plot, you are likely to be interested to know more about the same. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is School Spirits About?

The narrative follows a teen girl named Maddie who disappears from the real world only to find herself in the afterlife, having no clue what caused it. Now, while trying to get to find out about her own disappearance, she must adjust to high-school life in the afterlife. However, as she gets closer to uncovering the truth, she comes across some dark secrets and lies. Do you wish to learn the truth and see how she adjusts to the afterlife? Well, for that, you will need to watch the show yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is School Spirits on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘School Spirits’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, including ‘Lockwood & Co.‘ and ‘Crazyhead.’

Is School Spirits on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘School Spirits’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out similar shows on the streamer that deals with the theme of the afterlife. We recommend you watch ‘Not Dead Yet.’

Is School Spirits on Amazon Prime?

While ‘School Spirits’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can get access to it by including the Paramount+ add-on to your current plan. To know more about the same, you can head over here! For subscribers looking to use their regular subscriptions, you might want to check out ‘The Fades.’

Is School Spirits on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘School Spirits’ is not available on the streamer. Thanks to the platform’s extensive catalog of content though, you do have the option to turn to other alternatives, like ‘Pushing Daisies‘ and ‘Ghosts.’

Where to Watch School Spirits Online?

You can watch ‘School Spirits’ on Paramount+’s official website, DirecTV, and FuboTV. But unfortunately, the drama show is not available for purchase on any VOD platforms, as of now.

How to Stream School Spirits For Free?

Fortunately, Paramount+ and FuboTV offer their respective new subscribers a week-long free trial. On the other hand, DirecTV grants free access to its content for the first five days to its new users. So, you may take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘School Spirits’ free of cost. Having said that, we humbly request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from using any illegal method to do the same.

