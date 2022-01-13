Is Scream (1996) on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Scream’ is a slasher film directed by Wes Craven. It follows a teenager who crosses paths with a new killer a year after her mother’s death. The movie features Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Barrymore, and Rose McGowan in significant roles. First released in 1996, the movie seemingly revitalized the slasher genre and spawned several sequels. It is known for its interesting use of dark comedy and mystery genre elements. If you want to know more, here is everything we can tell you about the film and how to watch it!

What is Scream About?

Sidney Prescott is a high school student and a resident of Woodsboro, California. A year after her mother is murdered, Sidney finds herself on the radar of a serial killer who dons the Halloween costume of Ghostface. His techniques are rather unique, as he likes to indulge in a deadly game with his victims. For Sidney and her friends, he uses horror movies to interact with them and frighten them. To know how things pan out for the bunch of high schoolers, you will need to watch the film. So, here is all you need to know to watch this horror classic!

Is Scream on Netflix?

No, the movie is not a part of Netflix’s streaming library. However, there are many more slasher films that you can watch instead. A few that come to mind are ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ and ‘Blood Red Sky.’

Is Scream on Hulu?

Hulu has many entertaining titles, but ‘Scream’ is not a part of its long list of offerings. On the other hand, you can watch similar movies such as ‘Gaia’ or ‘Spree.’

Is Scream on Amazon Prime Video?

The Wes Craven directorial is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, but you can rent or purchase it right here. Additionally, if you are interested in slasher movies that you can watch as a subscriber of the service, we recommend ‘Knifecorp’ and ‘Hatchet III.’

Is Scream on HBO Max?

You will be disappointed to know that the movie is not available on HBO Max. On the other hand, we have some interesting suggestions similar to ‘Scream.’ They are ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Cry Wolf.’

Where to Watch Scream Online?

You can watch ‘Scream’ on Peacock. It is also available on VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, AMC Theatres, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Scream for Free?

Peacock offers a seven-day long free trial of its services to new subscribers. Therefore, you can utilize the offer to watch the film free of cost. However, we recommend our readers pay for their favorite films and encourage the cinematic arts. Moreover, it is not advisable to use any illegal methods.

