Is Sean Bean’s Mr. Wilford Leaving Snowpiercer?

The third season of TNT’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Snowpiercer’ begins with Wilford’s attempts to establish himself as the sole authority of the Snowpiercer. His tyrannical measures come to an end when the pirate train gets reconnected to the Snowpiercer, paving the way for Layton’s re-emergence as the leader of the remnants of humanity and Wilford’s imprisonment. In the fourth episode of season 3, Wilford encounters an unforeseen visitor at the prison, who attacks the vicious engineer. As Wilford’s life hangs by a thread, fans of the show are concerned whether Sean Bean’s incredible performance in the show is coming to an end. Let’s find out!

What Happened to Mr. Wilford?

When Layton and others leave the Snowpiercer to find Melanie using a pirate train, Wilford takes advantage of Layton’s absence to be the tyrant of the Snowpiercer. He tries his best to prevent Layton’s return and partially succeeds in scaring him off using a cannon. However, Layton enters the Snowpiercer using Miss Audrey as a distraction and takes charge of the train. He also imprisons the engineer to avoid any interference from Wilford’s side in the future as he is determined to travel to New Eden, the warm spot in Africa.

Upon boarding the Snowpiercer, Bess frees her former boss and chief Brakeman Roche from his drawer. Since Wilford destroyed his family by putting them in the drawers, he swears vengeance on Wilford. In the fourth episode of season 3, he uses his uniform to get into the prison and injects Wilford with a substance to kill the engineer. While Wilford struggles to stay alive, Layton arrives at the prison and saves him. Even though Wilford is not dead, he remains in critical condition, facing death in a short distance. As the turn of events opens a gateway for Wilford’s death, fans are worried about the character and the actor’s future in the show. So, is Sean Bean exiting the thriller show? Let us share the answer!

Is Sean Bean Leaving Snowpiercer?

For Mr. Wilford, death is not a new foe. When Melanie left him in the freeze, he battled death using the Big Alice. When Melanie killed him in the minds of the survivors, he resurrected by stepping into the Snowpiercer upon connecting the Big Alice to the former. Beating all the odds, Wilford always survived. But Roche’s unforeseen attack leaves Wilford on the brink of death. Even though Layton manages to arrange the required medical attention, Wilford remains in critical condition, in the presence of death. Thus, admirers of the show can’t be blamed for worrying over the pivotal character’s fate.

However, there are no official statements or announcements from TNT or Sean Bean regarding Wilford’s supposed departure. Wilford’s critical condition can be a cliffhanger conceived to enhance the drama of the show. The plot point also allows the show to reintroduce Roche to the principal narrative. Wilford’s condition may also help Layton to move forward with his mission without any interference for a while. Considering Wilford’s expertise as an engineer, Layton may need him alive as he leads the train to the most adverse region. The engineer’s existence is also imperative for the storyline of Alex, who starts to rekindle her complex relationship with her mentor.

In the upcoming episodes, we can look forward to Wilford’s recovery under the watch of Mrs. Headwood. Layton’s leadership, which is hanging by a thread of lie, may face challenges, paving the way for Wilford’s possible return to the engine car. Considering the significance of the character and the aforementioned possibilities, we believe that Sean Bean is likely to continue featuring in ‘Snowpiercer.’

Read More: Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained