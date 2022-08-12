Is Secret Headquarters on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Secret Headquarters’ is a superhero comedy movie that follows a kid named Charlie, and his friends, as they hang out at his place and discover a secret superhero lair beneath his house. Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the action film features impressive performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, comprising Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Jessie Mueller, Keith L. Williams, and Momona Tamada. If superhero movies are your thing, you must be eager to learn more about this film. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

What is Secret Headquarters About?

‘Secret Headquarters’ revolves around Charlie Kincaid who invites his friends over after his father, Jack Kincaid, goes away for a couple of days for some work. While they are chilling at his house, Charlie and his friends accidentally come across a hidden superhero headquarters right beneath his home, making them suspect that his father is a superhero. Later, when the villains try to invade the secret lair, the kids must team up and defend the headquarters and consequently, save the world. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Owen Wilson-starrer!

Is Secret Headquarters on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Secret Headquarters,’ but it should not stop you from checking out other superhero movies available on the streaming giant. You might enjoy watching ‘We Can Be Heroes‘ and ‘Superlopez.’

Is Secret Headquarters on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Secret Headquarters’ is not available for streaming on the platform. However, the streamer houses a bunch of other alternatives that you may like, such as ‘Superhero Movie‘ and ‘Spider-Man 2.’

Is Secret Headquarters on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Secret Headquarters’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, but you can get access to it by including the Paramount+ add-on to your current plan. You can get more information about the same by heading here. Moreover, you have the option to turn to other superhero comedy films on the streaming giant as well. We recommend you watch ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows‘ and ‘Bulletproof Monk.’

Is Secret Headquarters on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Secret Headquarters’ on other platforms as it is not included in the streamer’s massive catalog. Alternatively, you can tune into similar movies available on HBO Max, such as ‘Kick-Ass‘ and ‘Shazam!.’

Where to Watch Secret Headquarters Online?

You can watch ‘Secret Headquarters’ on Paramount+’s official website. Besides that, as of writing, there is currently no other way for you to watch the action movie online. So, we suggest that you subscribe to the platform and watch the kids fight off villains along with Jack.

How to Stream Secret Headquarters For Free?

Fortunately, Paramount+ provides new users free access to its content for the first seven days. This means that you can avail of this offer and stream ‘Secret Headquarters’ for free. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite movies and shows instead of resorting to unfair means to do the same.

